Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 November 2020: Apply for 4000+ DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 30 November 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Nov 30, 2020 16:28 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 November 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU)

Post Name: Skill Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 18 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

Post Name: Scientist ‘B’ & Scientist Assistant ‘A’ Posts

Vacancies: 49

Last Date: 31 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam University

Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 14 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

Post Name: Group B & Group C Posts

Vacancies: 74

Last Date: 27 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura

Post Name: Under Graduate Teacher (UGT), Graduate Teacher (TGT) and PGT Posts

Vacancies: 4080

Last Date: 08 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

