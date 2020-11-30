Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 November 2020: Apply for 4000+ DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 November 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU)
Post Name: Skill Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 45
Last Date: 18 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)
Post Name: Scientist ‘B’ & Scientist Assistant ‘A’ Posts
Vacancies: 49
Last Date: 31 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Assam University
Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 73
Last Date: 14 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)
Post Name: Group B & Group C Posts
Vacancies: 74
Last Date: 27 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura
Post Name: Under Graduate Teacher (UGT), Graduate Teacher (TGT) and PGT Posts
Vacancies: 4080
Last Date: 08 December 2020