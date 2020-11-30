Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 November 2020: Apply for 4000+ DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 November 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in DAE, Assam University, SVSU, NIELIT and TRB Tripura Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU)

Post Name: Skill Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 18 December 2020

4. Organization: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

Post Name: Scientist ‘B’ & Scientist Assistant ‘A’ Posts

Vacancies: 49

Last Date: 31 December 2020

3. Organization: Assam University

Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 73

Last Date: 14 December 2020

2. Organization: Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

Post Name: Group B & Group C Posts

Vacancies: 74

Last Date: 27 December 2020

1. Organization: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura

Post Name: Under Graduate Teacher (UGT), Graduate Teacher (TGT) and PGT Posts

Vacancies: 4080

Last Date: 08 December 2020