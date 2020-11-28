TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 4080 Under Graduate Teacher (UGT), Graduate Teacher (TGT) and PGT Posts, Apply Online @trb.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2020: Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura has published notifications for recruitment to the post of Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes I-V), Graduate Teacher ( for classes VI-VIII), Graduate Teacher (for classes IX-X), Post Graduate Teacher (for classes XI-XII) on its official website - trb.tripura.gov.in. A total of 4080 vacancies are available out of which for 2116 for TGT ( for classes VI-VIII), 1725 for UGT, 175 for TGT Secondary and 64 for PGT.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TRBT Recruitment 2020 from 01 December 2020. The last date for Tripura Teacher Online Application Submission is 08 December 2020.

Candidates can check more details on TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 December 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 08 December 2020

Tripura Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4080

Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes I-V) - 1725

Graduate Teacher ( for classes VI-VIII) - 2116

Graduate Teacher (for classes IX-X) - 175

Post Graduate Teacher (for classes XI-XII) - 64

Tripura Teacher Salary:

Under-Graduate Teacher(for Class l-V)- Rs. 16,050/- (Revised) fixed per month beingT5% of the basic pay as per Level-7 of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018.

Graduate Teacher (for Class Vl-Vlll) - Rs. 20,475/- (revised) fixed per month being 75 % of basic pay as per Level-9 of Tripura State Pay Matrix, 2018.

Graduate Teacher - Rs. 20,475/-(revised) fixed per month being 75 % of basic pay (Level-9) of Tripura State Pay Matrix, 2018

PGT - Rs. 26,015/-(revised) fixed per month being 75 % of basic pay (Level-10) of Tripura State Pay Matrix, 2018

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes I-V) - 12th passed {or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(or one year diploma in education up to academic session 2004-05) (by whatever name known) OR 12th passed (or its equivalent) with at atleast 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002 (or one year diploma in education up to academic session 2004-05). OR 12th passed (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of . Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR Graduation and two year Diploma in Elementary Education (or one year diploma in education up to academic session 200a-05)(by whatever name known). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification, Dated: 04.01,2019). OR Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification, Dated: 04.01.2019). and Tripura Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) Paper and obtained certificate issued by TRBT

Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (or one year Diploma in Education up to academic session 2004-05) (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with at least 50zo marks and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). OR Graduation with at least45% marks and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR ' Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (8. El. Ed.). OR ' Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A. / B. Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed / B. Sc. Ed. OR ' Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) (Special Education). OR Graduation {Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification, Dated:04.01.2019).Passed Tripura Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) Paper-l and obtained certificate issued by TRBT

Graduate Teacher (for classes IX-X) - Graduate/Post Graduate from recognised university with at least 50% marks in either graduation or post-graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognised institution. OR Graduate/Post Graduate from recognised university with at least 45% marks in either graduation or post-graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognised institution {in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start new course or training). Regulations 2002 notified on 13.11.2002 and National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) regulations, 2007 notified on 10.12.2007} OR 4 years degree of B. A. Ed. / B.Sc. ED. from any National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognised institution.

Post Graduate Teacher (for classes XI-XII) - Post Graduate Degree in the relevant/allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by the Equivalence Committee) with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognised university and B.Ed from a NCTE recognised institution. OR Post Graduate in the relevant/allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by the Equivalence Committee) with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognised university and B.Ed OR OR Post Graduate Degree in the relevant/allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by the Equivalence Committee) with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognised university and B. A. Ed. /B.Sc. Ed. from any NCTE recognised institution.

Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for Tripura Teacher Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes I-V) and Graduate Teacher ( for classes VI-VIII) - Academic Qualification,Professional Qualification and Eligibility - Test (T-TET Paper-l)

Graduate Teacher (for classes IX-X) - Selection Test for Graduate Teacher (STGT) 2020

Post Graduate Teacher (for classes XI-XII) - Selection Test for Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT-2020)

How to Apply for TRB Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply for TRBT Recruitment 2020 on official website from 01 December 2020 to 08 December 2020.

Tripura UGT Recruitment Notification PDF

Tripura TGT Recruitment Notification PDF

Tripura PGT Recruitment Notification PDF

Application Fee: