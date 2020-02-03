Top 5 Jobs of the Day–03 February 2020: Apply for 1500+ Vacancies in IIT Hyderabad, KPSC, DGR Punjab, ARIAS Society & NIT Agartala University

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 February 2020 for 1500+ more than vacancies in Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), Directorate of Governance Reforms Punjab, ARIAS Society, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non Teaching Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 152 Non-Teaching Posts

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant (First Division Assistant). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2020.

KPSC Recruitment 2020: 975 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Posts, Apply Online @kpsc.kar.nic.in

Directorate of Governance Reforms, Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager and Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 February 2020.

DGR Punjab Recruitment 2020: 324 Vacancies Notified for Manager and Technical Assistant Posts

ARIAS Society has invited applications for the Training, Expert, Dist Horticulture Coordinator, Account Manager and other posts. Eligible applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 10 to 17 February 2020.

ARIAS Society Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 42 Training, Expert, Dist Horticulture Coordinator, Account Manager & Other Posts

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala has invited applications for the Assistant Professor Grade I and Grade II posts. Interested applicants can apply for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 February 2020.

ARIAS Society Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 42 Training, Expert, Dist Horticulture Coordinator, Account Manager & Other Posts