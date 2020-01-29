IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 152 Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non Teaching Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 17 February 2020

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Registrar – 1 Post

Chief Library Officer -1 Post

Deputy Registrar – 2 Posts

Executive Engineer – 1 Post

Technical Officer Gr-II– 1 Post

Assistant Librarian– 1 Post

Network/Systems Administrator – 2 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer – 1 Post

Sports Officer Gr-I – 5 Posts

Medical Officer Gr-I– 1 Post

Lady Medical Officer – 1 Post

Technical Officer Gr-I– 2 Posts

Assistant Registrar– 4 Posts

Bio-Safety Officer – 1 Post

Veterinary Doctor– 1 Post

Psychological Counselor– 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 1 Post

Executive Assistant – 18 Posts

Library Information Assistant – 2 Posts

Hospitality Management Assistant – 2 Posts

Physiotherapist – 1 PostPhysical Training Instructor– 1 Post

Lady Physical Training Instructor– 1 Post

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 2 Posts

Junior Accountant – 6 Posts

Junior Assistant – 2 Posts

Junior Technician – 36 Posts

Multi Skill Assistant – 22 Posts

Technical Superintendent – 26 Posts

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Non Teaching Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Registrar, Deputy Registrar – Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks

Chief Library Officer - Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science, and at least 5 years of experience in the relevant subject.

Executive Engineer – B.Tech/BE in Electrical Engineering and at least 10 years of relevant experience

Technical Officer Gr-II– BTech/BE in Mechanical/Production/ Manufacturing Engineering and at least 10 years in the relevant subject.

Sports Officer Gr-I – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Master’s Degree (full time) in Physical Education/Sports Science with at least 55% marks, N.I.S Coaching Diploma.

Executive Assistant – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks with knowledge of Computer Applications or Diploma in Computer Applications with first class or Diploma in Commercial and Computers Practice (DCCP) with first class.

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Registrar – 55 years

Chief Library Officer, Deputy Registrar – 50 years

Executive Engineer, Technical Officer Gr-II, Assistant Librarian, Network/Systems Administrator, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sports Officer Gr-I, Medical Officer Gr-I,

Lady Medical Officer, Technical Officer Gr-I, Assistant Registrar, Bio-Safety Officer, Veterinary Doctor– 45 years

Psychological Counselor, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 40 years

Executive Assistant, Library Information Assistant, Hospitality Management Assistant, Physiotherapist, Physical Training Instructor, Lady Physical Training Instructor,

Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician – 35 years

Multi Skill Assistant – 30 years

Technical Superintendent – 40 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Procedure Link



Official Website



IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 17 February 2020.