IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 152 Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Non Teaching Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: 17 February 2020
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Registrar – 1 Post
- Chief Library Officer -1 Post
- Deputy Registrar – 2 Posts
- Executive Engineer – 1 Post
- Technical Officer Gr-II– 1 Post
- Assistant Librarian– 1 Post
- Network/Systems Administrator – 2 Posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer – 1 Post
- Sports Officer Gr-I – 5 Posts
- Medical Officer Gr-I– 1 Post
- Lady Medical Officer – 1 Post
- Technical Officer Gr-I– 2 Posts
- Assistant Registrar– 4 Posts
- Bio-Safety Officer – 1 Post
- Veterinary Doctor– 1 Post
- Psychological Counselor– 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 1 Post
- Executive Assistant – 18 Posts
- Library Information Assistant – 2 Posts
- Hospitality Management Assistant – 2 Posts
- Physiotherapist – 1 PostPhysical Training Instructor– 1 Post
- Lady Physical Training Instructor– 1 Post
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 2 Posts
- Junior Accountant – 6 Posts
- Junior Assistant – 2 Posts
- Junior Technician – 36 Posts
- Multi Skill Assistant – 22 Posts
- Technical Superintendent – 26 Posts
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Non Teaching Staff Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Registrar, Deputy Registrar – Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks
- Chief Library Officer - Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science, and at least 5 years of experience in the relevant subject.
- Executive Engineer – B.Tech/BE in Electrical Engineering and at least 10 years of relevant experience
- Technical Officer Gr-II– BTech/BE in Mechanical/Production/ Manufacturing Engineering and at least 10 years in the relevant subject.
- Sports Officer Gr-I – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Master’s Degree (full time) in Physical Education/Sports Science with at least 55% marks, N.I.S Coaching Diploma.
- Executive Assistant – Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks with knowledge of Computer Applications or Diploma in Computer Applications with first class or Diploma in Commercial and Computers Practice (DCCP) with first class.
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Registrar – 55 years
- Chief Library Officer, Deputy Registrar – 50 years
- Executive Engineer, Technical Officer Gr-II, Assistant Librarian, Network/Systems Administrator, Assistant Executive Engineer, Sports Officer Gr-I, Medical Officer Gr-I,
- Lady Medical Officer, Technical Officer Gr-I, Assistant Registrar, Bio-Safety Officer, Veterinary Doctor– 45 years
- Psychological Counselor, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 40 years
- Executive Assistant, Library Information Assistant, Hospitality Management Assistant, Physiotherapist, Physical Training Instructor, Lady Physical Training Instructor,
- Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Technician – 35 years
- Multi Skill Assistant – 30 years
- Technical Superintendent – 40 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Procedure Link
Official Website
IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 17 February 2020.