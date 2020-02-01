KPSC Recruitment 2020: 975 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Posts, Apply Online @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant (First Division Assistant). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2020.

A total of 975 vacancies notified for Assistant Posts. The online application for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 will start from 6 February 2020. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, experience and other details about the post by scrolling down.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 6 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 6 March 2020

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant – 975 Posts

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

General/UR – 21 to 35 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms)

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in Written and Interview.

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website





KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The online application will active from 6 February 2020 to 6 March 2020. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for more details.

