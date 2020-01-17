MP High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Judicial Service Exam 2020 @mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2020: MP High Court is conducting the M.P. Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment from Bar Exam-2020 for the recruitment of District Judge. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MP High Court Judicial Service Exam 2020 through official website from 28 January to 07 February 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement No: 228/Exam/DRHJS/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 28 January 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 07 February 2020

Period of correction of online Application – 11 to 13 February 2020

Preliminary Examination – 16 March 2020 (Monday)

MP Judicial Service Exam 2020 Vacancy Details:

District Judges - 47 Posts

Pay Scale

Rs. 51550-1230-58930-1380- 63070 (Pre revised).

Eligibility Criteria for MP Judicial Service Exam 2020 Posts

He/she has practiced as an Advocate for not less than seven years on continuous basis as on 1 St January, 2020 (certificate of competent authority is required).

Prosecution Officers/Addl./Assistant Prosecution Officer will be treated to be an Advocate and eligible as per judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No. 561/2013 Deepak Aggarwal ys. Keshav Kaushik & Others.

He/she has good character and is of sound health and free from any bodily defects, which render him, unfit for such appointment

Age Limit:

35 to 45 Years

Selection Process for MP Judicial Service Exam 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Written Examination.

How to Apply for MP Judicial Service Exam 2020

Applications will be received through the MP High Court official website http://mphc.gov.in from 28 January 2020 to 07 February 2020.

MP Judicial Service Exam 2020

Official Website