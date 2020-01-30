Search

APS Recruitment 2020: Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts in Army Public School, Download Notification and Application Form

Army Public School Recruitment 2020, Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts

Jan 30, 2020 17:32 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
APS Jobs 2020
APS Jobs 2020

APS Recruitment 2020: Army Public School has started the recruitment process for the year 2020. Applications are invited for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Primary Teachers (PRT) at various schools of Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) across India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before the last date of the application.

Candidates seeking to apply for APS PRT Jobs should be a graduate and possess Diploma in Education/B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in each CSB. For Army Public School TGT Jobs, graduation in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in each CSB is required while for Army Public School Post Graduation in the concerned subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in CSB Mandatory or Post Graduate in Physical Education with minimum 50% marks in CSB is required.

A total of 8000 teachers are on the rolls of the 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India year. Candidates should visit this page regularly for Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2020 Updates.

Army Public School (APS) Teacher Recruitment 2020: All India Vacancy Updates

Zone/State

Vacancy Details

Last Date / Interview Date

Notification
Army Public School Narangi

 

PGT, TGT, PRT, Music and Special Educator

 17 February

 Notification Link

Army Public School, Sector - 37, Arun Vihar, NOIDA - 201303 (UP)

PGT,  TGT

20 December

Notification Link

Army Public School: ISAR Military Station

PRT, TGT, PGT

26 December

Notification Link

 

Related Stories