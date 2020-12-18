APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 for 40 Vacancies, Download PGT/ TGT & Other Posts application form @apsbkp.in

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Army Public School, Barracckpore has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Counsellor, Computer Teacher, PET & Music for session 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 January 2021.

Around 40 vacancies will be recruited through this drive by APS Barrackpore. All those who wish to become a teacher have an opportunity to apply for the aforesaid posts through the offline mode. The application forms can be downloaded through apsbkp.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 January 2021

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

PGT English - 1 Post

PGT Hindi - 1 Post

PGT Maths - 1 Post

PGT Biology - 1 Post

PGT Economics - 1 Post

TGT English - 1 Post

TGT Hindi - 1 Post

TGT Sanskrit - 1 Post

TGT Mathematics - 1 Post

TGT Science - 1 Post

TGT Social Science - 1Post

PRT - 1 Post

Counsellor - 3 Posts

Computer Teacher - 1 Post

PET (Lady) - 1 Post

Music (Vocal) - 1 Post

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGT English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Economics - PG (with Subject), B.Ed. With minimum 50% marks in each other qualification as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws.

TGT English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, PRT - Graduation (with Subject), B.Ed.with minimum 50% marks in each other qualification as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

Counsellor - Graduate with Psychology with a certificate or diploma in counselling with minimum experience of 3 years.

Computer Teacher - B.Tech. In computer science/b.sc. In computer science/B.Sc. With one-year post-graduate diploma in computer science from university or recognized Institute.

PET (Lady) - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed. From recognized University.

Music (Vocal) - Graduation in Vocal Music from recognized University.

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be made through Interview basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview over phone.

Download APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for APS Teacher Recruitment 2021

CSB qualified candidates can apply on the application form available in apskbp.in along with photocopies of mark sheets (Graduation onwards) and DD of Rs. 100/- in favor of Army Public School Barrackpore payable at Kolkata. The last date of application is 2 January 2021.