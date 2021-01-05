Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021, Apply for PRT, TGT PGT and Other Posts, Download Notification @apsmumbai.com

Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021: Army Public School (APS), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Counselor, Special Educator, LDC, ADM Supervisor, Safai Karmachari, Mali, Driver, Bus Attendant and Electrician. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 25 January 2021

Army Public School Vacancy Details

PGTs (Maths, Physics, Biology, Information Practices, English, Physical Edn) - 06

TGTs (Computer Science, Hindi and English) - 04

PRT - 06

Counselor - 01

Special Educator - 01

LDC - 02

ADM Supervisor - 01

Safai Karmachari - 02

Mali - 01

Driver - 01

Bus Attendant - 01

Electrician - 01

How to Apply for Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can download application form from school website www.apsmumbai.com. & submit in school office along with a Demand Draft of Rs 100 in favour of army school Mumbai latest by 25 Jan 2021.

Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment Notification PDF