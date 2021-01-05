Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021, Apply for PRT, TGT PGT and Other Posts, Download Notification @apsmumbai.com

Army Public School (APS), Mumbai has invited applications for the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Counselor, Special Educator, LDC, ADM Supervisor, Safai Karmachari, Mali, Driver, Bus Attendant and Electrician. Check Details Here

Created On: Jan 5, 2021 15:57 IST
Modified On: Jan 5, 2021 18:31 IST
Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021
Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021

Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021: Army Public School (APS), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Counselor, Special Educator, LDC, ADM Supervisor, Safai Karmachari, Mali, Driver, Bus Attendant and Electrician. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 25 January 2021

Army Public School Vacancy Details

  • PGTs (Maths, Physics, Biology, Information Practices, English, Physical Edn) - 06
  • TGTs (Computer Science, Hindi and English) - 04
  • PRT - 06
  • Counselor - 01
  • Special Educator - 01
  • LDC - 02
  • ADM Supervisor - 01
  • Safai Karmachari - 02
  • Mali - 01
  • Driver - 01
  • Bus Attendant - 01
  • Electrician - 01

How to Apply for Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can download application form from school website www.apsmumbai.com. & submit in school office along with a Demand Draft of Rs 100 in favour of army school Mumbai latest by 25 Jan 2021.

Army Public School Mumbai Recruitment Notification PDF
Job Summary
NotificationArmy Public School Mumbai Recruitment 2021, Apply for PRT, TGT PGT and Other Posts, Download Notification apsmumbai.com
Last Date of SubmissionJan 24, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Army Public School, Army Public School
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next