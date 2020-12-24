APS Teacher Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts in Secunderabad, Download Application Form @apsbolarum.edu.in

How to apply for APS Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can download the application form at apsbolarum.edu.in. The Hard copy of application form along with Rs. 100/- DD drawn in favour of Army Public School Bolarum Secunderabad payable at Secunderabad, Xerox copies of educational qualifications, experience certificate, Score Card Copy to be sent by post / by hand to the Principal , Army Public School Bolarum, JJ Nagar Post, Secunderabad 500087 by 20 January 2021 .

What is the qualification required for APS PRT Recruitment 2021?

Trained Graduate with BEd, possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET / TET (min 60%).

What is the qualification required for APS PGT Recruitment 2021?

Trained Post Graduate in the subject with BEd and possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card.

What is the qualification required for APS TGT Recruitment 2021?

Trained Graduate in the subject with B.Ed , possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET / TET (min 60%).

What is the last date for APS Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2021.

How many vacancies are released for APS Teacher Recruitment 2021?

A total of 52 vacancies are released for PGT, TGT, PRT for Academic Session 2021-22.