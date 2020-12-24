APS Teacher Recruitment 2021: 52 Vacancies Notified for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts in Secunderabad, Download Application Form @apsbolarum.edu.in

APS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Army Public School, Bolarum, Secunderabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT for Academic Session 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 January 2021
APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - 8 Posts
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - 18 Posts
- Primary Teacher (PRT) - 26 Posts
APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- PGTs (History, Geography, Economics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Psychology, Informatics Practices (IP), Physical Education) - Trained Post Graduate in the subject with BEd and possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card.
- TGTs (English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry Biology, Computer Science, Social Science, Health Wellness teacher) - Trained Graduate in the subject with B.Ed, possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET / TET (min 60%).
- PRTs - Trained Graduate with BEd, possessing AWES (CSB) Score Card and cleared CTET / TET (min 60%).
- Primary - PET ((Jr) , Comp Science, Art & Craft, Dance, Yoga, Special Educator. (Graduate in the subject/(As per CBSE & AWES rules).
Download APS Teacher Recruitment 2021 Official Notification
How to apply for APS Teacher Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can download the application form at apsbolarum.edu.in. The Hard copy of application form along with Rs. 100/- DD drawn in favour of Army Public School Bolarum Secunderabad payable at Secunderabad, Xerox copies of educational qualifications, experience certificate, Score Card Copy to be sent by post / by hand to the Principal, Army Public School Bolarum, JJ Nagar Post, Secunderabad 500087 by 20 January 2021. No application will be accepted via – e-mail.