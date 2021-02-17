Army Public School Bareilly Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Download Notification @armypublicschoolbly.com

Army Public School Bareilly Recruitment 2021 Notification: Army Public School (APS), Bareilly Cantt. has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PRT, PGT, TGT, LDC, Health Welllness Teacher Counselor, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Supervisor Administration, Receptionist and Chemistry Lab Attendant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 01 March 2021.

Candidates download the Application Form from school official website (www.armypublicschoolbly.com)

Important Date

Closing Date for Submission of applications for the post of Teaching and Non Teaching - 01 March 2021

Army Public School Bareilly Vacancy Details

PGTs – Physics, Chemistry, Hindi , Economics & Geography

TGTs - ( Hindi, English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Geography & Sanskrit) TGT (Computer Science)

Health Wellness Teacher Counselor – TGT Grade

PRT

PRT (Art & Craft)

Physical Education Teacher (PET)

Supervisor Administration

LDC

Receptionist

Chemistry Lab Attendant

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Bareilly Teaching and Non Teaching Job

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Teacher: Post Graduation (with the subject in which employment is sought) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. Candidates who have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A & B both) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card may be appointed on Contractual basis for three years else on Adhoc basis till 31 Mar 2021.

TGT - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought, B.Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Candidates who have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A & B both) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card may be appointed on Contractual basis for three years else on Adhoc basis till 31 Mar 2021.

TGT (Computer Science): B.Tech in Computer Science/B.Sc in Computer Science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized institutions. Candidates should have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A & B both) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card to be appointed on Contractual basis for three academic session.

Health Wellness Teacher Counselor - Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as wellness Teacher/Counsellor.

PRT: Graduate with 02 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Candidates should have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A ) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card to be appointed on Contractual basis for three academic session & CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.

PRT (Art & Craft) – Contractual Higher Secondary / Intermediate / Senior examination with minimum 4 years full time diploma in painting/fine arts from a recognized institute OR Graduation with Drawing and painting /Art/Fine Art with min two years full time diploma from a recognized institute. OR MA in Drawing and painting /Fine Art from a recognized University.

PET - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed or D.P.Ed awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of minimum one academic session, provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree or Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Harayana Agricultural University, Hissar

Supervisor Administration - a) An Army retired JCO of the rank of Sub / Sub Maj / Hony Lt/Capt. (b) Preferably graduate from a recognized university of equivalent army qualification. (c) Administrative experience at least 10 years and have good communication skills both verbal and written. Aptitude to maintain good public relation will be treated as additional qualification

LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Serviceman). Computer literate. Basic Knowledge of accounting

Receptionist - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Serviceman). Computer literate.

Chemistry Lab Attendant - 10+2 with Science & Computer Literate.

How to Apply APS Bareilly Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates Can apply for interview on prescribed application form as available on website (armypublicschoolbly.com) to the Principal Army Public School, Bareilly alongwith a DD of Rs 100/- in favour of “Army Public School Bareilly” latest by 01 March 2021. Candidates must enclose Self Addressed Registered Envelop duly affixed with postage stamp of Rs 42/- for dispatch of interview call letter. No applications will be received after due date in any case.