Indian Bank Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 138 Specialist Officer Post @indianbank.in

Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: Indian Bank is hiring for Specialist Officer Posts. A total of 138 vacancies are notified for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager.

Indian Bank Applications are already started on its official website www.indianbank.in. The last date of filling applications is 10 February 2020. Indian Bank apply link is also given below. Candidates can apply directly through the prescribed link.

More details on Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility criteria, selection process, application process, fee etc. are available below in this article.

Indian Bank SO Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 22 January 2020

Last Date of Online Application Submission: 10 February 2020

Download of call letters for online examination – 20 February 2020

Online Examination – 08 March 2020

Indian Bank SO Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer – 138 Posts

Assistant Manager Credit - 85

Manager Credit - 15

Manager Security - 15

Manager Forex - 10

Manager Legal - 2

Manager Dealer - 5

Manager Risk Management - 5

Senior Manager Risk Management - 1

Pay Scale:

Scale I – Rs. 23700 980/7 30560 1145/2 32850 1310/7 42020

Scale II - 31705 1145/1 32850 1310/10 45950

Scale III - Rs. 42020 1310/5 48570 1460/2 51490

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank SO Posts

Assistant Manager Credit - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking from a University /Institution /Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies. OR CA/ICWA/CFA from a University / Institution / Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable

Manager Credit - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking from a University /Institution /Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies OR CA/ICWA/CFA from a University / Institution / Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable. Minimum 1year of experience in credit in Public / Private / Foreign Banks

Manager Security - Graduate in any discipline from any University recognized by Govt of India. 5 years (either by way of pre or post qualification experience) as a Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force OR Police Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police OR Assistant Commandant or equivalent Rank in Paramilitary Forces

Manager Forex - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking from a University /Institution /Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies OR CA/ICWA/CFA from a University / Institution / Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable. Minimum 3 years of experience with Public / Private / Foreign Banks in dealing in interbank and cross currency deals / handling trade finance portfolio

Manager Legal - A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council. Enrolled as Advocate with Bar council and having 3 years of experience as practicing advocate at Bar OR Minimum of 3 years experience as Legal Officer in Public / Private / Foreign Bank

Manager Dealer - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking from a University /Institution /Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies OR CA/ICWA/CFA from a University / Institution / Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable. Minimum 3 years of experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks in dealing in G Sec, Money Market, Equity, SLR and Non SLR

Manager Risk Management - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking/ Statistics /Econometrics. Minimum 1 yearExperience in Credit at Public / Private / Foreign Banks

Senior Manager Risk Management - Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Financed/Banking/ Statistics /Econometrics/Economics/Risk Management/Mathematics from a University /Institution /Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies OR Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GAR. Minimum 3 years of Experience

Age Limit:

Assistant Manager Credit - 20 to 30 Years

Manager– 25 to 35 Years

Sr Manager – 27 to 37 Years

Selection procedure for Indian Bank SO Posts

The selection for the post of Manager Security will be done on the basis of shortlisting of applications followed by interview while for other posts, online test and personal interview will be conducted

How to Apply for Indian Bank SO Posts

Candidates are required visit the Bank’s website www.indianbank.in and click on the ‘careers page ‘and then click on ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2019-20’. Indian Bank SO Online Application Link is available from 22 January to 10 February 2020

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD – Rs. 100/-+ GST

Other category – Rs. 600 /-+ GST

Indian Bank SO Notification PDF



Indian Bank SO Online Application Link



Indian Bank Website