Top 5 of the Day - 1 September 2021: Job Opportunities in DD Kashmir, Bank of Maharashtra, UKPSC & Others

Like every day, we have come up with Top 5 of the Day - 1 September 2021. All those who are looking for government jobs can check the latest government jobs of the day.

Like every day, we have come up with the Top 5 of the Day - 1 September 2021. All those who are looking for a government job can apply to the organisations like Doordarshan Kashmir, Bank of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), NPHC Limited and Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).

A total of 1000+ vacancies were notified for the post of Anchors, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Electrical Inspector Vacancies through Combined State Engineering Services Examination-2021, Trainee Engineer & Trainee Officer through GATE 2020 UGC NET–June 2020, CLAT 2020 (for PG) & CA/CMA Score, Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) and others.

In comparison to the numbers, a huge number of vacancies are out for Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) vacancies in Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB). The minimum qualification required for Fireman is 12th passed and 6 months basic elementary fireman training and for Assistant Fire Officer Post, Graduation in any Stream with Assistant Fire Officer Education.

On the other hand, the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is hiring for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II on its official website bankofmaharashtra.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2021 from 01 September to 19 September 2021. A total of 190 vacancies are available for the post of Agriculture Field Officer, Security Officer, Law Officer, HR / Personnel Officer, IT Support Administrator, DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE), Windows Administrator, Product Support Engineer, Network & Security Administrator and Email Administrator.

Moreover, around 150 vacancies of AE Civil, Electronics etc. will be recruited under various departments such as Rural Development Department, Irrigation, Energy Department etc. by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

DD Kashmir has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Casual Presenters/Anchor Posts for Different Genere of Programmes against the advertisement number DKS/Prog/Anc/01/2021. This process is not for employment. The applicants will be required to undergo a screening process and successful aspirants may be invited for assignment on ‘as and when required basis as per programme exigencies.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the State Engineering Services Examination 2021. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will recruit for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidates for Uttarakhand State Engineering Services Exam 2021 can apply online at the official website - ukpsc.gov. The application process has started from today i.e. 01 September which will continue till 21 September 2021. After this, the link available on the website for the application will be deactivated.

For the ease of candidates, we have pasted reference links of the articles, candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Latest Government Jobs:

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 190 SO Posts: Apply for BOM Jobs @bankofmaharashtra.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts

DD Kashmir Hiring Casual Presenters/Anchors for Different Programmes, Download Application Form @prasarbharti.gov.in

NPHC Recruitment 2021 for Sr MO, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and other posts, Apply Online @nhpcindia.com

UKPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for State Engineering Service Exam @ukpsc.gov.in