Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 190 SO Posts: Apply for BOM Jobs @bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra 2021: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), a leading listed Public Sector Bank having Head Office in Pune and all India network of branches across the India, is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II on its official website bankofmaharashtra.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2021 from 01 September to 19 September 2021.

A total of 190 vacancies are available for the post of Agriculture Field Officer, Security Officer, Law Officer, HR / Personnel Officer,IT Support Administrator, DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE), Windows Administrator,Product Support Engineer, Network & Security Administrator and Email Administrator.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application - 17 May 2021 Last Date for Submitting Online Application -17 June 2021

Bank of Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Agriculture Field Officer 100 Law Officer - 10 Security Officer - 10 HR/ Personnel Officer - 10 IT Support Administrator - 30 DBA - 03 Windows Administrator - 12 Product Support Engineer - 03 Network & Security Administrator - 10 Email Administrator - 02

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Maharashtra SO Post

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Field Officer - 4-year Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture / Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking / Agro-Forestry / Forestry / Agricultural Biotechnology / Food Science / Agriculture Business Management / Food Technology / Dairy Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Sericulture with a minimum required marks of 60% in aggregate of all semesters / years and 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD Law Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from recognized University. Minimum 5 years’ experience as an officer in Indian Army Security Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum required marks of 60% or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters / years. For SC/ST/OBC and PWD candidates, minimum required marks of 55% in the aggregate of all semesters/years in Bachelor’s Degree in Law. At least five years’ experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a Bank / financial institution/ statutory corporation / Company and/or Legal Associate / Legal consultant in an Advocate’s or Solicitor’s Office or in the Legal Department of Central / state Government or as teacher in law in a Law College / University HR/ Personnel Officer - Graduate and Two Years Full Time Post Graduate Degree (Not through Distance Mode of Education) or Two Years Full Time Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law (Not through Distance Mode of Education) with a minimum required marks of 60% in aggregate of all semesters / years and 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum three years’ post qualification experience as HR Manager/Officer in Scheduled Commercial Banks/PSBs/ Central or State Govt. Departments/Reputed Private Organizations IT Support Administrator - B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum one year experience in IT support ( Software / Hardware ) DBA - B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Experience Minimum three-year experience in Oracle / MSSQL Database Administration / Database Operation preferable in Banking Projects. Windows Administrator - B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum three-year experience in System / Server Administration preferable in Banking Projects. Product Support Engineer - B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum three-year experience in UNIX/ Oracle Database Operations preferably in Banking Projects Network & Security Administrator - B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M. Sc Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum three-year experience preferably in Banking Projects. Email Administrator - 2 [Two Only] 4 Qualification B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams: - Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD. Minimum three-year experience in E-Mail server administration / configuration on Banking Projects.

Age Limit:

AFO and IT Support Administrator - 20 to 30 years Others - 25 to 35 years

Selection Process for BOM SO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on Bank’s website www.bankofmaharashtra.in and click on the ‘Careers ’then on ‘Recruitment Process ’then ‘Current Openings’ to open the link “Online application for recruitment of “SPECIALIST OFFICERS IN SCALE I & II 2021-22” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen. Fill your details.

Application Fee:

UR / EWS / OBC - Rs 1,000.00 + Rs. 180.00 GST - Rs.1,180

SC / ST - Rs 100+ Rs. 18 GST - Rs.118

Application fees of Rs: 1,180.00 inclusive of GST payable by the way of Demand Draft (Nonrefundable) drawn on any Nationalized Bank in favour of “Bank of Maharashtra- Recruitment of CRO Project 2021-22” payable at Pune. No other mode of payment is acceptable.

