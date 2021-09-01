UKPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for State Engineering Service Exam @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for UKPSC Engineering Service on official website - ukpsc.gov.in from 01 September to 21 September 2021.
UKPSC AE Notification Download
UKPSC AE Online Application Link
Notification Details
Notification Number - A-2/E-4/A.E./2021-22
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application -01 September 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 September 2021
UKPSC Vacancy Details
AE - 154 Posts
UKPSC AE Pay Scale:
Level 10 - 56100 & 177500
Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC AE Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should posses Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field
UKPSC AE Age Limit:
21 to 42 Years
Selection Process for UKPSC AE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Written Exam
How to Apply for UKPSC AE Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates may apply through UKPSC Official website www.ukpsc.gov.in or https://ukpsc.net.in on or before 21 September 2021.
Application Fee:
UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 276.55/-
SC/ST - Rs. 126.55/-
PwD - Rs. 26.55