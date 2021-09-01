UKPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for State Engineering Service Exam @ukpsc.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is hiring 154 Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam 2021.

UKPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for UKPSC Engineering Service on official website - ukpsc.gov.in from 01 September to 21 September 2021.

UKPSC AE Notification Download

UKPSC AE Online Application Link

Notification Details

Notification Number - A-2/E-4/A.E./2021-22

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application -01 September 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 21 September 2021

UKPSC Vacancy Details

AE - 154 Posts

UKPSC AE Pay Scale:

Level 10 - 56100 & 177500

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC AE Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should posses Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field

UKPSC AE Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

Selection Process for UKPSC AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Written Exam

How to Apply for UKPSC AE Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates may apply through UKPSC Official website www.ukpsc.gov.in or https://ukpsc.net.in on or before 21 September 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 276.55/-

SC/ST - Rs. 126.55/-

PwD - Rs. 26.55