Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-13 September 2021: 6500+ Jobs in NHM UP, HP Police, NHPC, OPTCL and CGPSC

Check Top 5 Sarkari Naukari for 13 September 2021: 6500+ Vacancies are available under NHM UP, HP Police, NHPC, OPTCL and CGPSC. Details Here.

Top 5 Sarkari Naukari-13 September 2021: Today, various government organizations have announced jobs for huge number of vacancies. The jobs are available in NHM UP, Himachal Pradesh Police, NHPC, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). More than 6500+ vacancies are available for the post of ANM, Constable, Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer/ Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical)/ Senior Accountant etc.

Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for these jobs.

Organization:NHM UP

Post Name: ANM

Vacancy - 5000

Last Date: 30 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization:HP Police

Post Name: Constable

Vacancy - 1334

Last Date: 31 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization:OPTCLPost

Post Name: Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee

Vacancy - 200

Last Date: 14 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization:NHPC

Post Name: Assistant Rajbhasha Officer/ Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical)/ Senior Accountant

Last Date:30 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Post Name: Professor

Vacancies: 595

Last Date: 12 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification