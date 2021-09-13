Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHM UP ANM Recruitment 2021: 5000 Vacancies to be Filled, Apply Online From 15 September @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is hiring 5000 ANM on contractual basis. Check important dates, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other updates here.

Created On: Sep 13, 2021 11:31 IST
NHM UP ANM Recruitment 2021
NHM UP ANM Recruitment 2021

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is soon going to release the notification for recruitment of 5000 ANM Posts on contractual basis on its official website (upnrhm.gov.in). As per reports, NHM UP NHM Application shall start from 15 September 2021 and will end on 30 September 2021.

Applicants with 2 years Certified Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife are eligible to apply for the posts. The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

As per the reports, the recruitment shall be done in 75 districts of UP and the elected candidates will be paid Rs. 12,128 per month.

The applicants are advised to keep a track on official website for latest updates regarding the NHM UP ANM Jobs 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 September 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 30 September 2021

NHM UP ANM Vacancy Details

ANM - 5000 Posts

NHM UP ANM Salary:

Rs. 12,128

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP ANM Posts

Educational Qualification:

2 years certified diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife by any recognized institute approved by Nursing Council of State/GOI and Registration from State Nursing Council

NHM UP ANM Age Limit:

40 years

How to Apply for NHM UP ANM Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2021.

 

FAQ

What is NHM UP ANM Salary ?

Rs. 12,128

How many vacancies are available for NHM UP ANM Jobs ?

A total of 5000 vacancies are available in 75 districts of UP.

What is NHM UP ANM Registration Last Date ?

30 September 2021

What is the starting date for NHM UP ANM Online Application ?

15 September 2021
