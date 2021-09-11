HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: 1334 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Police (HP Police) is hiring 1334 Constables (Male, Female & Driver). Check notification, important dares, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, application process and other below:

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Police (HP Police) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of 1334 Constables (Male, Female & Driver) on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. Out of 1334 vacancies, 932 vacancies are for Male Constable, 311 are for Female Constable and remaining are for Driver Posts.

HP Constable Online Registration will start from 01 October 2021. Interested candidates who possess the required qualification and other eligibility criteria can submit their application till 31 October 2021 on recruitment.hppolice.gov.in.

Aspirants can check more details on HP Police Recruitment 2021 such as important dares, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, application process and other below:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 31 October 2021

HP Police Constable Vacancy Details

Male Constable - 932 Posts

Female Constable - 311 Posts

Driver - 91 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 5910-20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/- (Initial Start Rs. 7810)

HP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th class passed

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 25 years SC/ST - 18 to 27 years OBC - 18 to 27 years Gorkhas - 18 to 27 years

Physical Qualification

Minimum Height (Male)

General - 5'6 SC/ST - 5'4 OBC - 5'6 Gorkhas - 5'4

Chest (Male)

General - 31X32 SC/ST - 29X30 OBC - 31X32 Gorkhas - 29X30



Minimum Height (Female)

General - 5'2 SC/ST - 5'0 OBC - 5'2 Gorkhas - 5'0

Other Qualification:

The candidate should be bonafide resident of HP

HP Police Constable Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Physical Standard Test Physical Efficiency Test Written Exam - 80 Marks Document Verification Final Merit List shall be prepared on the basis of Height (5 Marks), Written Test (80 Marks) and Evaluation on examination of certificate (15 Marks) Medical Exam Verification of Character & Antecedent

How to apply for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates will be able to apply through the online mode at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in from 01 October to 31 October 2021.

Application Fee:

General, Gorkhas, Home Guard (Gen/Gorkhas) - Rs. 300/-

Women/SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS/Home Guard(SC/ST/OBC) - Rs/ 100/-

The payment can be made online or offline.

HP Police Constable Recruitment Notification

HP Police Constable Website