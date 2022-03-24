JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022 (Released) at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Download Link Here

TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022 has been released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Check TPSC Food Safety Officer Answer Key PDF and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 24, 2022 17:55 IST
TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022
TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022

TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of  Food Safety Officer (FSO). Candidates who appeared in the  Written Exam for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (Advt. No.-04/2021) can download series wise (Series-A, B, C & D) provisional answer key from the official website of TPSC.i.e. tpsc.gov.in. 

TPSC FSO Exam was conducted on 20 March 2022 at various exam centres to fulfil 8 vacancies. Candidates can download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of TPSC.i.e. tpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A, B, C & D)'. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Candidates can download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference. 

TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022 Download 

Candidates should note that there is no objection link available on the official website. It may be possible that the commission may release a separate notice in this regard. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key PDF by clicking on the above link. 

 

FAQ

When was TPSC FSO Exam 2022 conducted?

20 March 2022.

How to Download TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022?

Candidates who appeared in the TPSC FSO Exam can download the answer keys from the official website. i.e. tpsc.gov.in.

Is TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022 Released?

Yes.
