TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022 (Released) at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Download Link Here

TPSC FSO Answer Key 2022: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Candidates who appeared in the Written Exam for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (Advt. No.-04/2021) can download series wise (Series-A, B, C & D) provisional answer key from the official website of TPSC.i.e. tpsc.gov.in.

TPSC FSO Exam was conducted on 20 March 2022 at various exam centres to fulfil 8 vacancies. Candidates can download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of TPSC.i.e. tpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A, B, C & D)'. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key 2022 Download

Candidates should note that there is no objection link available on the official website. It may be possible that the commission may release a separate notice in this regard. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly download TPSC FSO Provisional Answer Key PDF by clicking on the above link.