TPSC JE 2022-23 Last date extended. Check Last Date, Direct Link & Other Details

TPSC JE 2022-23 Last date extended. Know here how to apply for TPSC Junior Engineer 2022-23 Check Last date and other details.

TPSC JE 2022-23 Last date extended: The Tripura Public Service Commission has released a notice declaring that the last date to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies has been further extended. Now the new last date to apply for TPSC Junior Engineer 2022-23 exam is 28 February 2023. Earlier as per the official notification released on 26 November 2022 the last date to apply was 26 December 2022 which was further extended to 25 January 2023 and then to 10 February 2023, which has now been extended again till 28 February 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineers vacancies can apply from the official website of the TPSC at- https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/

The vacancies are available in following groups- Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-C Non Gazetted under Public Works Department. Candidates can download the recruitment notification and last date extended notification from the direct links given below.

Download here TPSC JE 2022-23 last date extended notification PDF

Download here TPSC JE 2022-23 Recruitment Notification PDF

How to apply for TPSC Junior Engineer 2022-23

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission at - https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the Online Application section

Step 3: In the current recruitment openings click on link titled- “Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) Degree, Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma, Group-C Non Gazetted under PWD”

Step 4: Apply by Name, Mobile no. and Email ID.

Complete the registration process and keep a copy of the registration form safe for future reference.

TPSC JE 2022-23: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 200 vacancies in the TPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment.

TPSC Junior Engineer 2022-23: Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for the TPSC JE 2022-23 exam is 28 February 2023.

As per the notification released on 1 February 2023 regarding the recruitment now candidates from the Electrical Engineering and Transport Engineering branches can also apply.









