TPSC TCS TPS Mains Result 2021 OUT @tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Check Merit List, Interview Date & Details Here

TPSC TCS TPS Mains Result 2021 along with the interview schedule have been released on the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).i.e.tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Check Merit List, Interview Date & Details Here.

TPSC TCS TPS Mains Result 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the mains result for recruitment to the Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 & Tripura Police Service Grade 2, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Government of Tripura. The candidates who appeared in the TPSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Exam can download the result through the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Exam was held on 10, 12 and 15 March 2021. The list of the candidates have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the TPSC Civil Service Mains 2021 Exam are eligible to appear in the personality test which is scheduled to be held in the commission’s secretariat at Agartala on and from 14 September 2021.

The TPSC Civil Service Personality Test Admit Card 2021 will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. The commission will not be responsible for a printing error if there be any. The candidates will be able to download TPSC TCS TPS Mains 2021 Admit Card through the official website once uploaded.

How and Where to Download TPSC TCS TPS Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of TPSC.i.e.tpsc.tripura.gov.in. Click on ‘TPSC TCS TPS Mains 2021 Result’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. The Roll Number Wise TPSC TCS TPS Mains 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download TPSC TCS TPS Mains 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download TPSC TCS TPS Mains 2021 Result and Interview Schedule

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 40 vacancies of Tripura PSC Civil Service & Police Service Gr-II. The candidates can check the above link for results.