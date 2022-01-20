Transit Camp Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts, 10th Pass Apply

Transit Camp Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts Notification is Released, Check Details Here.

Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Transit Camps/ Movement Control Group/ Movement Control Movement Forwarding Detachments have released a short notice regarding the recruitment of various Group C Posts. A total of 41 vacancies are available for MTS Safaiwala, Washerman, Mess Waiter, Masalchi, Cook, House Keeper, and Barber.

Transit Camp Group C Notification will be available in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts, once the notification is available in the newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - to be released

Transit Camp Vacancy Details

MTS (Safaiwala) - 10 (UR-6, EWS-1, SC-3)

Washerman - 3 (SC-2, OBC-1)

Mess Waiter - 6 (UR-6)

Masalchi - 2 (UR-1, OBC-1)

Cook - 16 (UR-5, EWS-2, SC-4, OBC-5)

HouseKeeper - 2 (SC-1, OBC-1)

Barber - 2 (UR-1, OBC-1)

Transit Camp Group C Salary:

Rs. 5200-20200 plus grade pay Rs. 1800

Eligibility Criteria for Transit Camp Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS (Safaiwala) - 10th passed

Washerman - 10th passed and must be able to wash military/civilian cloths

Mess Waiter - 10th passed

Masalchi - 10th passed and should be conversant with the duty of Masalchi

Cook - 10th passed and knowledge of Indian Cooking and conversant in trade.

HouseKeeper - 10th passed

Barber - 10th passed and proficiency in Barber’s job

Transit Camp Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Transit Camp Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022 Short Notice