TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) for 200 vacancies, Apply Online from today onwards @trb.tripura.gov.in

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on trb.tripura.gov.in for 200 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022: Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), Education (School) Department has invited applications for the “Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE)-2022” for recruitment to the post of Special Educator under Education (School) Deptt., Govt of Tripura. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications online from today onwards. i.e. 27 April 2022. The last date for online application submission is 5 May 2022. A total of 200 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.



Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 May 2022

Last Date of Payment of Fees (STSE) - 10 May 2022

Date of STSE- 12 June 2022

Time of STSE - 12 PM to 2.30 PM

Test Center - Agartala

Test Venue - Will be mentioned in the Admit Card

Admit Card Downloading - 18 to 23 May 2022

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Special Educator (STSE)-2022 - 200 Posts

UR - 104 Posts

SC - 34 Posts

ST - 62 Posts

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation from recognized university with B.Ed. (Special Education) or its equivalent.

Age Limit - 40 years (Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST/PH and Government Servants provided that government employees belonging to SC/ST/PH category will not get relaxation over and above the general relaxation of 5 years available to them. The upper age limit is also relaxable for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) as per norms.)

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Merit list will be prepared from amongst the candidates, who obtain minimum marks, that is 50% (75 out of 150) or more marks for the UR category and 45% (68 out of 150) or more marks for SC/ST/PH category in STSE-2022.

Official Notification

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 27 to 5 May 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TRBT STSE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee