It Is Not Easy To Solve This Math Puzzle, Will You Give It A Try?

Tricky Math Puzzles for Students (and Adults): Engaging in math puzzles and riddles is not just healthy for our brain but also like entertaining ad refreshing, like embarking on an exciting mental adventure. These brain-teasing challenges have the remarkable ability to enhance our cognitive abilities, making our brains more adept at critical thinking. The satisfaction of cracking a puzzle fills us with a sense of accomplishment and pride! Students should solve math puzzles and riddles because it fosters critical thinking, enhances problem-solving skills, and promotes a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. Engaging in these activities makes learning enjoyable and interactive, encouraging students to explore new ways of approaching challenges. By overcoming puzzles, students build confidence in their abilities, fostering a positive attitude towards math. Moreover, it sharpens their Tricky reasoning and analytical skills, which are essential for success in various academic and real-life situations. Math puzzles and riddles also cultivate perseverance and resilience, teaching students to persist when faced with difficult problems, ultimately leading to improved academic performance and a greater appreciation for the subject. So, no matter if you are a student in grade 6, a college student pursuing undergraduate or a parent, try to solve this mind-boggling Tricky math puzzle and give your brain a quick jolt.
The Math puzzle given below is based on simple Mathematical principles and logic.
You have to do nothing but find the missing number in the series of these numbers.
Remember that this series is pretty easy to solve if you have good observation and critical thinking.
It does not matter if you are in classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 or a college graduate.
It is even better if you are a parent to a student because you two can pair up and try to solve this puzzle in a team.
Anyone and everyone can try their hands at solving this tricky maths puzzle!
Check the question below:
Come on, grab your pen-paper and call your homies for help. It is not easy to solve this tricky question but it isn’t impossible too!
HINT 1: Check the numbers given in each figure.
Give your cognitive skills a quick jog!
HINT 2: Try to observe the connection between these numbers. Why are some digits being repeated?
Did you figure out the missing number in the series?
FINAL HINT: Try to add/subtract/multiply and divide to establish the connection between these numbers.
Do you have your answer?
Check the answer below:
Tricky Maths Puzzle Solution
|
On observing the numbers in the number series given above, you will notice a pattern.
The 1st number of each series is 99.
The other three numbers in the series are different.
However, some of them are repeated in the other series.
That is to confuse you!
On keen observation you will see that all the three numbers in a series add upto 99.
See:
43+47+9 = 99
21+31+47 = 99
47+15+ missing number = 99
Therefore, the answer will be …
99 - 47 - 15 = 37
The answer is 37.
