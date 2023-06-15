School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Web Stories
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
State Boards
ICSE Board
UP Board
Bihar Board
Rajasthan Board
Maharashtra Board
MP Board
Home
ARTICLE
School Life
Updated:
Related Categories
In School
Education News
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Stories
Trending:
CSIR NET Result 2023
SSC MTS Result 2023
ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023
UGC NET Result 2023
Latest Education News
RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Official Update 2023: More than 4.63 lakh Recruited in Govt Jobs in 5 years
just now
UGC NET Result 2023 Date and Time OUT; Direct Link to Download NTA NET Score Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
just now
भारत के International Airports की सूची, जानें
just now
School Holidays List in India for 2023-24: Check the List of Upcoming Vacation Days
just now
UGC NET Result Date Announced 2023 : यूजीसी अध्यक्ष ने दी जानकारी 26 या 27 जुलाई को जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट का रिजल्ट, ये रहा रिजल्ट लिंक
just now
Political Parties Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 4 Political Science, Download PDF
just now
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Complete List of Winners (1991-2023)
just now
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: जारी हुए SSC CHSL Tier 1 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड, जानें ssc.nic.in से कैसे करें डाउनलोड?
18 mins ago
EMRS Recruitment 2023 For 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden Posts: Check Online Application Process
19 mins ago
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGE supply results releasing on July 24
25 mins ago
Current affairs quiz in hindi: 20 जुलाई 2023- फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2024
31 mins ago
You have a supercomputer mind if you can find the woman’s daughter in 6 seconds!
33 mins ago
Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 Notes: CBSE 11th Economics Chapter 5, Download PDF
38 mins ago
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Check Round 1 Dates Here
40 mins ago
DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Released; Get Direct Link Here
41 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Application Link Available at KKR on ssckkr.kar.nic.in
44 mins ago
CSIR NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Marks Release Anytime Soon
45 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Out: नॉर्थ वेस्ट रीजन के लिए टियर-1 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड ssc.nic.in पर घोषित, इस लिंक से करें डाउनलोड
46 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Official Update 2023: More than 4.63 lakh Recruited in Govt Jobs in 5 years
just now
UGC NET Result 2023 Date and Time OUT; Direct Link to Download NTA NET Score Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
just now
भारत के International Airports की सूची, जानें
just now
School Holidays List in India for 2023-24: Check the List of Upcoming Vacation Days
just now
UGC NET Result Date Announced 2023 : यूजीसी अध्यक्ष ने दी जानकारी 26 या 27 जुलाई को जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट का रिजल्ट, ये रहा रिजल्ट लिंक
just now
Political Parties Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 4 Political Science, Download PDF
just now
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Complete List of Winners (1991-2023)
just now
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: जारी हुए SSC CHSL Tier 1 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड, जानें ssc.nic.in से कैसे करें डाउनलोड?
18 mins ago
EMRS Recruitment 2023 For 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden Posts: Check Online Application Process
19 mins ago
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGE supply results releasing on July 24
25 mins ago
Current affairs quiz in hindi: 20 जुलाई 2023- फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2024
31 mins ago
You have a supercomputer mind if you can find the woman’s daughter in 6 seconds!
33 mins ago
Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 Notes: CBSE 11th Economics Chapter 5, Download PDF
38 mins ago
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Check Round 1 Dates Here
40 mins ago
DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Released; Get Direct Link Here
41 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Application Link Available at KKR on ssckkr.kar.nic.in
44 mins ago
CSIR NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Marks Release Anytime Soon
45 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Out: नॉर्थ वेस्ट रीजन के लिए टियर-1 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड ssc.nic.in पर घोषित, इस लिंक से करें डाउनलोड
46 mins ago
What Is Google’s New AI Tool for News Articles?
48 mins ago
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26
51 mins ago
Result Updates
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
NIOS Board 12th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
Click here to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 19, 2023
Manipur Board HSLC Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 15, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results