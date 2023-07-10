Tricky Science Puzzle: Solve This Crossword in 60 Seconds

Science Puzzle for School Kids : This riddle with answers is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve This Biology Crossword Puzzle And Check How Genius You Are

Logical Science Puzzle for Students: Nowadays, people are attracted to learning only when they find something interesting. Learning while enjoying is the best way to store knowledge for a longer time. Experts in the field of academics are brainstorming and coming up with ideas that involve creative thinking. Crossword puzzles, riddles with answers, tricky riddles, treasure hunts, science riddles, etc. are the different ways one can use and create fascinating learning experiences. Here, we have designed a crossword puzzle for students to solve. This will be an intriguing task. Scroll down and enjoy learning!

Science Crossword Puzzle

A crossword puzzle is a game of words involving filling or highlighting a grid with words or phrases, based on given clues. The grid consists of alphabets in squares, and the goal is to find the hidden terms or words. The crossword puzzle provided here is inspired by the Biology subject. This will help students to enhance their vocabulary and critical thinking.

Find these 10 words in the below-mentioned crossword puzzle.

1 Respiration 2 Brain 3 Bacteria 4 Reproduction 5 Nerve 6 Lungs 7 Heart 8 Kidney 9 Liver 10 Virus

Solve This Riddle If You Can!

To solve this crossword puzzle you have 60 seconds. Make sure to keep track of the time.



Your Time Starts Now!

A K P O X K J S O B R T V I K I A D G E A R E Y Z D I U E T M B A E W U U N Q W R V N A B L Q I R E P R O D U C T I O N E Y E R T Y U T Q S E O S Q W A P O I E Z O Z P P S D F G H B R A I N L I T Y U I J K I E K E K R R D A O C L A R T L J A E F Z P X Z G H J K H T W G H L L I V E R A G I Q M J K U T Y U S S F O H N B V N R F I D Z D N E R V E G E H O P X S P A D I F S W J K L C A O R S R G J Q M N B V Z I T A U R H K L Z X C X U Y T S E W Q M N B V C

Did You Solve this Super Hard Riddle?

If you have solved it in the given time, then you are a true genius with great analytical skills. Your thinking speed is above average as you track the words from this crowd of alphabets. Congratulations to you!

If you are still struggling with the puzzle, then check the solved crossword puzzle below. You may click on the image below to see the final answer.



The purpose of this puzzle is only to sharpen students' knowledge and analytical skills. You must also adhere to the instructions and advice given by teachers if you want to excel in the class.

We hope you liked this riddle!

To improve your knowledge, read the NCERT Biology and Science Textbooks.