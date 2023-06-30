Tricky Science Puzzle: You have a Topper’s Brain if you Solve this Puzzle in 10 Seconds

Science Puzzles for Classes 8th to 12th Kids : This puzzle with answers is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky puzzle.

Solve this chemistry riddle question and check how genius you are

Logical Science Puzzles for 8th to 12th Grade Kids: Puzzles are challenges or games that require problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and logical reasoning to find a solution or complete a task. They come in various forms and formats, including but not limited to Jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, brainteasers, Logical puzzles, etc.

Here we have provided an interesting and logical puzzle for science enthusiasts. One with a sharp mind and grasp of the subject will be able to guess the answer easily. Check the riddle illusion below and enjoy learning.

Science Puzzle

There is an image with a pH scale and pH value provided below. Above the pH scale, there are three balls, each representing a type of molecule. With your understanding of the subject, you need to tell which one is an acid, a base and a neutral molecule. You have 10 seconds to complete this task. Check the image thoroughly.

Checked the image? Now let us start the timer for 10 seconds and see if you can judge the answer correctly.

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Need a hint? Here it is.

Hint: With the increase in pH value, H+ ion concentration decreases and OH- ion concentration increases.

Think again!

Tick Tick

Did You Solve the Puzzle?

If yes, then you are a true genius and have a great command over this subject. This is a very basic yet complicated concept that many tend to get confused about.

If you still do not have a clear idea of the answer and have confusion, then check the answer from the image below.

This riddle or puzzle is merely a practice to improve students’ knowledge and critical thinking abilities. To become a topper in the class, you also need to follow the guidelines and suggestions provided by teachers.

We hope you liked this riddle!

