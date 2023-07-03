Tricky Science Riddle: Name Me If You Can!

Science Riddles for Classes 8th to 12th Kids : This riddle with answer is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve this Biology riddle question and check how genius you are

Logical Science Riddles for 8th to 12th Grade Kids: Who doesn’t like learning with fun? Nowadays, everyone seeks alternatives that are quick and fun to learn. It is the human brain's tendency to get attracted to funny, tricky, and engaging tasks that also help you learn. Riddles are one of the best ways to trigger creative thinking in students.

Educational boards are now changing their curriculum, which will also affect the paper structure. In the sample papers, it can be seen that critical thinking and reasoning-based questions cover a big portion. This highlights their importance in final exams. To help students prepare better, we create riddles based on academic topics from science, maths, and various others. Read and solve the riddle if you can.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-Wise Mind Maps: Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise Mind Maps: Download PDF

Science Riddle

Below is the riddle which you need to solve. The riddle points to a specific topic of science that you are well aware of. Let us see if you can solve it in 10 seconds.

I break down your food, from start to end, Turning meals into nutrients, my friend. I'm a system that digests, you see, Can you solve this riddle about me?

I begin in the mouth, where it all begins, Chewing and mixing, breaking food into bits. Down the esophagus, a muscular tube, Guiding food to the stomach, where acids imbue.

Next, to the small intestine, where absorption takes place, Extracting nutrients, a crucial space. Then to the large intestine, where water is absorbed, Forming waste, ready to be excreted, restored.

Finally, I end in the rectum and the anus, Where waste exits, a process continuous. So tell me, dear solver, can you reveal, The riddle of this system, the one that helps us heal?

Solve If You Can!

Done with reading? Now you have 10 seconds to think of the correct answer.

Your time starts now!

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Take help from CBSE Class 12 Control and Coordination Chapter 5 Mind Map

Hint: It is one of the biological systems of your body.

We hope now you will be able to guess. Hurry up! The time is about to finish.

Check Your Chemistry Here

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Did You Solve this Super Hard Riddle?

If yes, you are a true genius and have a creative mind. Your ability to catch the hidden words is outstanding. This proves that you have a topper’s brain and great subject knowledge.

If you are still trying to figure it out, let us help you. To know the answer to this riddle, you need to scroll a little and find the image with the answer. Click on the image, and you will find the answer PDF with a complete explanation.

The purpose of this puzzle is only to sharpen students' knowledge and analytical skills. You must also adhere to the instructions and advice given by teachers if you want to excel in the class.

Hope you liked this riddle!

To improve your knowledge read the Life Processes from Class 10 NCERT Science textbooks.





