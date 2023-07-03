Tricky Physics Puzzle for Students: Only A Genius Can Solve This Puzzle In 10 Seconds, Try It Out!

Physics Puzzle for School Students: At which point of the pipe the water flow will be the fastest? Let’s test your Physics knowledge. You have only 10 seconds to find the right answer.

Tricky Physics Puzzle: Puzzles offer an enjoyable and interactive way to enhance learning across various domains. They engage the mind, promote cognitive skills, encourage creative thinking, and provide opportunities for personal growth and social interaction. We at Jagran Josh have started a series of subject-wise puzzles and riddles for school students that is going to take you through a different learning experience in comparison to the conventional modes of studying from books.

This article is about a Physics puzzle that is appropriate for students of grades 11 and 12. This Physics puzzle is a fantastic way to stimulate your brain and improve your problem-solving skills. Puzzles challenge your logical thinking, spatial reasoning, and ability to apply scientific principles to solve complex problems.

Here's a physics puzzle for you to enjoy:

Tricky Physics Puzzle for Students

In the following picture, a large volume of water is flowing through a pipe which narrows at the outlet. Can you find out the point at which the water flow will be the fastest?

You have only 10 seconds to solve this puzzle.

And your time starts now……

This puzzle is going to test how well you know about the fluids and their flow. These kinds of conceptual puzzles are best to enhance your knowledge of a subject that will help you all through your academic ventures.

So, you got your answer?

Not yet?

Here’s a clue for you.

To get the right answer, you must be aware of the principle of continuity of fluids that describes the behaviour of fluids in motion.

Do not google. It is just a fun way to shuffle your brain and be a winner of this puzzle.

Have you got the answer or not?

If you have successfully solved the puzzle then you are good at the subject and if you couldn’t find the answer then you need to work a little hard on Physics.

Those, who want to check the right answer, here’s the right answer for you.

