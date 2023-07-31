Tricky Science Puzzle: We Dare You to Count the Beetles in 60 Seconds

Science Puzzle for School Kids : This riddle with answers is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky puzzle.

Solve This Biology Crossword Puzzle And Check How Genius You Are

Logical Science Puzzle for Students: Riddles and puzzles are interesting and creative methods of teaching. This can be considered one of the teaching aids. Such creative teaching methods trigger creative and abstract thinking in students, which helps them a lot to succeed. Not only for small classes, but senior students should also be taught with such methods.

Here, we have created a small puzzle based on the concept of natural selection, a topic from Biology. You need to solve this puzzle in 60 seconds. The idea and explanation behind this puzzle are attached at the end of this article. Read that to enhance your knowledge.

Science Puzzle

Below is an image of a tree log with a predator (an eagle) sitting on it. The predator is looking for food (beetles) but is having difficulty finding them. The beetles have evolved and adapted themselves to hide from predators. The predator failed, but can you count the total number of beetles roaming on the tree log? Let us see how quickly you can do that.

You have 60 seconds, and your time starts now!

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Hurry! You need to observe the tree log closely to see the beetles.

Tick Tick

Oh! The time is up!

Did You Find All The Beetles?

If yes, then you are a true genius and have a sharp eye like an eagle. You catch details very quickly and clearly. This personality trait is uncommon thus it makes you special. Keep it up as this will make your academic journey easy.

Let us now check if your number matches ours or not.

The answer is 8.

Check the below image and count the number of beetles marked by red circles.

Biological Concept Involved

This puzzle was created from Evolution, a chapter covered in the syllabus of Senior Secondary Biology. Specifically, it is based on natural selection.

Natural Selection: It is one of the mechanisms of evolution according to which species or organisms that are more adapted to the environment will survive and reproduce. Charles Darwin gave the theory of natural selection.

Example of Natural Selection

Before industrialization in England, it was observed that the population of white moths was higher. It was due to the high growth of Lichnes in a pollution-free environment. This hides the white moths from predators, causing their population to rise.

After industrialization, the scenario reversed. Due to high pollution, the lichens disappeared from the region, exposing the dark bark of trees. This highlighted white moths to predators, and the dark moth got the benefit of survival.

This is how natural selection favoured the growth of moths based on their adaptability.

We hope you liked this riddle!

To improve your knowledge, read the NCERT Biology and Science Textbooks.