Tricky Science Mini Puzzle: Find the Words in 60 Seconds

Science Puzzle for School Kids : This riddle with answers is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve This Chemistry Mini Crossword Puzzle And Check How Genius You Are

Logical Science Puzzle for Students: The best way to learn is to enjoy the process. Even psychologists agree on the fact that the human brain stores memories for a longer period of time if they involve something creative. One of such methods could be puzzles, riddles, or crosswords. All these methods of teaching trigger abstract thinking in students and ensure long-term concept retention.

In this article, we have created a mini crossword puzzle based on certain terms from the chemistry subject. These terms are basic, and students should be aware of their definitions. This mini-crossword puzzle aims to teach the students the six definitions of commonly used Chemistry terms. Check and solve the puzzle to determine your level of understanding.

Mini Science Crossword Puzzle

Below is the mini crossword puzzle inspired by the Chemistry subject. Try to complete the terms by reading the given definitions as hints. You are a chemistry genius if you are able to complete this puzzle in 60 seconds.

Hints:

Across

1- A chemical substance that has a physiological effect when introduced into the body.

2- A basic unit of matter.

3- A chemical substance that donates protons or hydrogen ions and has a pH of less than 7.

4- The central core of an atom that contains protons and neutrons.

Down

5- A chemical process that involves the transformation of substances, resulting in the formation of new products.

6- A unit of measurement used in chemistry to express the amount of a substance containing Avogadro's number of particles.

Did You Solve this Super Hard Riddle?

If yes, then you are a true Chemistry genius.

No worries if you are still not able to find all these words. You can take a look at the answers given below. We hope this will help enhance your knowledge.

Across

1-Drug: A chemical substance that has a physiological effect when introduced into the body.

2-Atom: A basic unit of matter.

3-Acid: A chemical substance that donates protons or hydrogen ions and has a pH of less than 7.

4-Nucleus: The central core of an atom that contains protons and neutrons.

Down

5-Reaction: A chemical process that involves the transformation of substances, resulting in the formation of new products.

6-Mole: A unit of measurement used in chemistry to express the amount of a substance containing Avogadro's number of particles.

We hope you liked this riddle!



To improve your knowledge, read the NCERT Biology and Science Textbooks.