Tripura High Court Recruitment 2020 for 13 Junior Administrative Assistant Posts, Apply Online @thc.nic.in

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2020: High Court of Tripura has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2020.

A total of 13 vacancies have been notified out of which 9 are meant of UR Category, 3 are for reserved scheduled tribes and 1 is reserved for scheduled castes. The online applications for aforesaid posts have been started. Candidates can check the direct link of the application, experience, selection criteria, exam details etc. Below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 October 2020

Last date for submission of application: 12 October 2020

Admit Card Date: to be notified

Exam Date: to be notified

Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA), Group C Non Gazetted - 13 Posts

Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University and have a certificate course in Computer Word Processing or equivalent with Typing Speed of 40 wpm on computer.

Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020 - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 19 September to 12 October 2020. Candidates should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, due to any unavoidable circumstances, if any candidate submits multiple applications then he/she must ensure that the application with the latest registration number is complete in all respect.

In case multiple applications, the application with the latest registration number shall only be entertained by the High Court and fee paid against one registration number shall not be adjusted against any other registration number.

Tripura High Court JJA Recruitment 2020 Application Fee