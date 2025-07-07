Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers PDF, Download with Solutions

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers: The Tripura Public Service Commission has released 136 vacancies for the Agriculture Officer posts. The last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2025. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam and interview/personality test. As the exam date can be announced anytime soon, aspirants must check the official syllabus and PYQs before formulating any exam strategy. This helps them identify high-weightage topics and topics crucial for the written exam. Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Question Paper PDF serves as an excellent resource to revisit all the covered topics and strengthen your preparation.

The Tripura Public Service Commission releases the old question papers for Agriculture Officer posts on its official website. To understand the actual test trends and requirements, aspirants must download and solve these past papers. It is one of the reliable study materials to practice and revise relevant topics. It helps them identify questions asked repeatedly in the exam over the years and build their exam approach accordingly. Thus, they must incorporate TPSC Agriculture Officer previous year papers to improve their efficiency and problem-solving ability. The question paper covers two sections such as English & General Knowledge, including Current Affairs and Agriculture. We have shared below the direct download links of previous year papers to simplify candidates’ preparation.