Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers PDF, Download with Solutions

Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers: The Tripura Public Service Commission has released 136 vacancies for the Agriculture Officer posts. The last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2025. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam and interview/personality test. As the exam date can be announced anytime soon, aspirants must check the official syllabus and PYQs before formulating any exam strategy. This helps them identify high-weightage topics and topics crucial for the written exam. Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Question Paper PDF serves as an excellent resource to revisit all the covered topics and strengthen your preparation.
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers
The Tripura Public Service Commission releases the old question papers for Agriculture Officer posts on its official website. To understand the actual test trends and requirements, aspirants must download and solve these past papers. It is one of the reliable study materials to practice and revise relevant topics. It helps them identify questions asked repeatedly in the exam over the years and build their exam approach accordingly. Thus, they must incorporate TPSC Agriculture Officer previous year papers to improve their efficiency and problem-solving ability. The question paper covers two sections such as English & General Knowledge, including Current Affairs and Agriculture. We have shared below the direct download links of previous year papers to simplify candidates’ preparation.
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Solving Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer previous year papers can help you identify your strengths and the areas that require more improvement. It offers valuable information about frequently tested questions, topic-wise weightage, and difficulty level over the years. These past papers allow you to plan an effective strategy based on your strengths and subject knowledge.
How to Download TPSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers?
You can download TPSC Agriculture Officer previous year question papers PDFs from the official website or through the links shared on this page. It is uploaded online in the form of a PDF file and comprises a list of questions from all sections asked in the last few years. Here are the quick download instructions to access previous papers without any hassles:
-
Go to the official Tripura PSC website.
-
On the homepage, click the 'Old Question Paper” tab.
-
Now, press “CTRL+F” and type “Agriculture Officer” post.
-
Select the provided link, and the previous year's papers will appear.
-
View, download, and print copies of the past papers for future use.
How to Solve Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Papers?
Solving past papers regularly can improve your confidence, time management, and question selection techniques. Knowing the right way to solve these papers can be a game-changer. Here are the steps to solve Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer previous year papers efficiently:
-
Set a timer that mimics the actual exam duration.
-
Select a place that has minimal distractions for real exam exposure.
-
Attempt easy-to-moderate questions first and reserve the challenging ones for later.
-
Once you solve the paper in the stipulated period, match your response with the solutions to address your silly errors and improve accordingly.
Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Paper Pattern
Candidates must check the TPSC Agriculture Officer Previous Year Paper Pattern to understand exam details and requirements. Typically, the written exam comprises 180 MCQs for 180 marks. The test duration shall be 180 minutes (3 hours). A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for every wrong response. Here is the latest Tripura PSC Agriculture Officer exam pattern discussed below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions/Maximum Marks
|
MCQ Part I: English & General Knowledge, including Current Affairs
|
30
|
MCQ Part II: Agriculture
|
150
|
Interview/Personality Test
|
20
|
Total
|
200
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation