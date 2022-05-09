TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 614 Vacancies @tslprb.in

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tslprb.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Prohibition & Excise Constable in the Excise Department. Candidates willing to apply in the police department and holding a qualification of 10th pass can submit applications online on or before 20th May 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Prohibition & Excise Constable - 614 Posts

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or its equivalent examination certificate.

Age Limit - Must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 22 years. Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

The Selection Procedure / Scheme of the Examination will be as follows --

Preliminary Written Test (PWT): All the eligible registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in one paper (three hours duration) for 200 marks (200 Questions). Hall Ticket will be issued in due course of time.

Sequence of Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements: Candidates who qualify in the above Preliminary Written Test, shall be required to undergo the following tests:

1)1600 meters / 800 meters Run Event: Men Candidates must qualify for the 1600 meters Run within a maximum time of 7 Minutes 15 Seconds. For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum time is 9 Minutes and 30 Seconds. Women Candidates must qualify in 800 meters Run within a maximum time of 5 Minutes and 20 Seconds.

2. Physical Measurements: Candidates, who qualify for the above Run event, should meet the following requirements:

Men: Height: Must not be less than 167.6 Centimeters

Women: Height: Must not be less than 152.5 Centimeters

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes &Aboriginal tribes in the Agency Areas of Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Warangal districts should meet the following requirements.

Men: Height: Must not be less than 160 Centimeters

Women: Height: Must not be less than 150 Centimeters

3. Long Jump / Shot-put Events: Candidates declared qualified in the Physical Measurements as above shall be required to undergo the remaining PET events.

Item General Ex-Serviceman Women Candidates Long Jump 4 Meters 3.30 Meters 2.30 Meters Shot put (7.26 Kgs for

Men / 4 Kgs for Women) 6 Meters 6 Meters 4 Meters

Final Written Examination (FWE): Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test shall be required to appear for the Final Written Examination for 1(one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks (200 questions).

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 May 2022.

Download TS Excise Constable Notification PDF

TS Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Fee