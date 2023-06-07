TS Inter Reverification, Recounting Results 2023 Announced at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year re-verification and recounting results have been declared. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results.

TS Inter Reverification, Recounting Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter re-verification and re-counting results. The results were announced on June 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS Inter exams and have submitted their answer sheets for re-verification and recounting can visit the official website to check their results.

Candidates can check their results on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students who were not satisfied with the marks secured in the board exams were eligible to apply for the TS Inter re-checking and recounting procedure.

To check the TS Inter re-verification and re-counting results, students are required to enter the class 12 hall ticket number in the link given. Candidates can also click on the direct link given on this page to check their TS Intermediate re-checking and recounting results.

TSBIE Inter Re-verification - Click Here

TSBIE Inter Re-counting - Click Here

How to Check TS Inter Re-verification Recounting Results

The link for students to check their rechecking and re-verification results are available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the TS Inter official website

Step 2: Click on the TS re-verification and recounting link

Step 3: Enter the inter-hall ticket number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the inter re-verification, recounting results for further reference

TS Inter Results 2023

Telangana board intermediate results for first and 2nd-year students were announced on May 9, 2023. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams which were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, for the first-year students and March 16 to April 4, 2023, for the second-year students.

The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.68% for the first-year inter-exams and 63.49% for the second-year inter-exams.

