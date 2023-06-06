  1. Home
BSE Odisha Matric Supplementary Exams 2023 From July 3, Questions To Be Based on Class 10 Syllabus

BSE Odisha Supplementary Exams 2023: Odisha Board class 10 supplementary exams will commence from July 3, 2023. The BSE Odisha supplementary exams will be held as per the class 10 syllabus. Check details here

Updated: Jun 6, 2023 18:38 IST
BSE Odisha Supplementary Exams 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct class 10th supplementary exams 2023 from July 3, 2023. Students must note that BSE Odisha supplementary exams will be conducted as per the class 10 syllabus. As per media reports, the the supplementary examination will start on July 3 and continue till July 8, 2023. The detailed schedule of the examination will be released later, the BSE president informed.

The Odisha board Class 10 result was announced on May 18. The pass percentage this year stands at 96.40%. While the pass percentage among the boy students is 95.75%, it is 97.05% among the girl students. 

Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 

Students can check below the table to know the dates and other related information: 

Events 

Dates 

Odisha 10th exam 2023

March 10 to March 17, 2023

Odisha 10th result 2023

May 18, 2023

Odisha 10th supplementary exam

July 3 to 8 2023

Odisha 10th result 2023 for supplementary exams

Last week of July 2023

BSE Odisha Supplementary Exams 2023 Syllabus 

An official notice released by the Board stated that the pattern of examination will be of 50 marks Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which will be answered in an OMR sheet and 30 marks will be of the subjective type, which will be answered in a Question cum Answer Booklet. It further stated that the examination will have 100% weightage for the final results of the students. 

BSE Odisha Notice

BSE Odisha Half-yearly Examination at School Level 

As per media reports, the class 10 examination will be conducted annually, once a year. The BSE has also decided to introduce the half-yearly examination at the school level for which the board will provide question papers. For class 9 students, BSE will not conduct the examination, rather it will only provide question papers to the district education officers.
