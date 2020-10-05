TSPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Professor in Clinical Department Out @tspsc.gov.in, Check Interview Details

TSPSC Assistant Professor Result 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Provisionally Selection List for the posts of Assistant Professor in Clinical Department on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Certificate Verification for the Assistant Professor Posts in Clinical Department can check their result on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission, the Provisional Result for the Assistant Professor in Clinical Department has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Certificate Verification conducted earlier.



Candidates selected provisionally will have to appear for the next Interview round under the selection process for the Assistant Professor Posts in Clinical Department. Telangana State Public Service Commission will conduct the Interviews from 13/10/2020.

Candidates should note that those who have qualified for Oral Test (Interview) are required to attend at TSPSC Office (Pratibha Bhavan), Nampally, Hyderabad along with Verification Certificate, Original Certificates along with other documents as mentioned in the short notification.

The schedule of interviews will be published on 05/10/2020. All such candidates applied for the Assistant Professor Posts in Clinical Department can check the details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

