TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: 503 Vacancies to be recruited, Check Official Notice PDF, Eligibility & Latest Updates Here

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification to be released soon on http://tspsc.gov.in/ for 500+vacancies. Check application process, exam date, vacancy, eligibility, salary and how to apply here.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has passed an order for filling up 503 Vacancies under Group-I Services by Direct Recruitment. Telangana State Public Service Commission shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously. All willing candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates.

The government has issued an abstract containing the vacancy numbers. According to that, a total of 503 vacancies will be recruited in various categories in Government Departments and Institutions under the control of the Government. The notice reads 'The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments'.

Every year, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducts a recruitment exam for Group 1 to recruit vacancies in different services which includes the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Treasury Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner Gr.II, Commercial Tax Officer, Deputy Collector, Assistant Excise Superintendent and Mandal Parishad Development Officer. Candidates can check educational qualifications, selection criteria, vacancy numbers and other latest updates below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated

Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head of the Department Name of the Post Number of Posts Backward Classes Welfare Department Backward Class Welfare HOD District BC Development Officer 5 Finance State Audit HOD Assistant Audit Officer 40 Treasuries and Accounts, HOD Assistant Treasury Officer 38 Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, HOD Administrative Officer 20 Home Director General & General & Inspector General of Police, HOD Deputy Superintendent of

Police 91 Director-General of Prison and Correctional Services, HOD Deputy Superintendent of

Jails 2 Labour and Employment Labour, HOD Assistant Commissioners

of Labour 8 Employment and Training, HOD District Employment

Officer 2 Minorities Welfare Department Minorities Welfare, HOD District Minorities Welfare

Officer 6 Municipal Administration and Urban Development Municipal Administration, HOD Municipal Commissioner

Gr.II 35 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Panchayat Raj, HOD Mandal Parishad

Development Officer 121 Panchayat Raj, HOD District Panchayat Officer 5 Revenue Department State Taxes, HOD Commercial Tax Officer 48 Land Administration, HOD Deputy Collector 42 Excise, HOD Assistant Excise Superintendent 26 Registration and Stamps, HOD District Registrar (Registration) 5 Scheduled Castes Development Department Scheduled Castes Development Department District Social Welfare

Officer 3 Transport, Roads, and Building Department Tribunal Commissioner, Telagana, HOD Regional Transport Officer 4 Tribal Welfare Department Tribal Welfare, HOD District Tribal Welfare Officer 2

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed graduation from a recognized university. Candidates will be able to check discipline wise qualification details after the release of official notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Deputy Superintendent of police, Deputy Superintendent of Jails - 21 to 30 years

Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent - 18 to 28 years

Divisional Fire Officer - 18 to 28 years

Divisional Fire Officer - 21 to 28 years

All others - 18 to 44 years

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on three tired selection procedures.i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview.

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam will be of 150 questions for 1 mark each. The duration for the prelims exam is 2.5 hours.

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern

Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. The TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam will be descriptive which will consist of 6 papers. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. Those who will qualify in the mains will be called for an interview round which will be of 100 Marks.

How to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam through the online mode. i.e. ., www.tspsc.gov.in followed by the easy steps given below.