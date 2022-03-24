TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: 503 Vacancies to be recruited, Check Official Notice PDF, Eligibility & Latest Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification to be released soon on http://tspsc.gov.in/ for 500+vacancies. Check application process, exam date, vacancy, eligibility, salary and how to apply here. 

Created On: Mar 24, 2022 17:28 IST
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has passed an order for filling up 503 Vacancies under Group-I Services by Direct Recruitment. Telangana State Public Service Commission shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously. All willing candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates. 

The government has issued an abstract containing the vacancy numbers. According to that, a total of 503 vacancies will be recruited in various categories in Government Departments and Institutions under the control of the Government. The notice reads 'The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments'. 

Every year, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducts a recruitment exam for Group 1 to recruit vacancies in different services which includes the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Treasury Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner Gr.II, Commercial Tax Officer, Deputy Collector, Assistant Excise Superintendent and Mandal Parishad Development Officer. Candidates can check educational qualifications, selection criteria, vacancy numbers and other latest updates below. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated

Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head of the Department Name of the Post Number of Posts
Backward Classes Welfare Department    
Backward Class Welfare HOD District BC Development Officer  5
Finance    
State Audit HOD Assistant Audit Officer 40
Treasuries and Accounts, HOD Assistant Treasury Officer 38
Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department     
Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, HOD Administrative Officer 20

Home

    
Director General & General & Inspector General of Police, HOD Deputy Superintendent of
Police 		 91
Director-General of Prison and Correctional Services, HOD Deputy Superintendent of
Jails		 2
Labour and Employment    
Labour, HOD Assistant Commissioners
of Labour		 8
Employment and Training, HOD District Employment
Officer		 2
Minorities Welfare Department     
Minorities Welfare, HOD District Minorities Welfare
Officer		 6
Municipal Administration and Urban Development    
Municipal Administration, HOD Municipal Commissioner
Gr.II		 35

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 

    

Panchayat Raj, HOD

 Mandal Parishad
Development Officer 		 121

Panchayat Raj, HOD

 District Panchayat Officer 5

Revenue Department

    

State Taxes, HOD

 Commercial Tax Officer 48  

Land Administration, HOD

 Deputy Collector 42

Excise, HOD

 Assistant Excise Superintendent  26

Registration and Stamps, HOD

 District Registrar (Registration)  5

Scheduled Castes Development Department 

    

Scheduled Castes Development Department 

 District Social Welfare
Officer		 3

Transport, Roads, and Building Department 

    

Tribunal Commissioner, Telagana, HOD

 Regional Transport Officer 4

Tribal Welfare Department

    

Tribal Welfare, HOD

 District Tribal Welfare Officer 2

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:  The candidate must have completed graduation from a recognized university. Candidates will be able to check discipline wise qualification details after the release of official notification.  Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Deputy Superintendent  of police, Deputy Superintendent of Jails - 21 to 30 years
  • Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent - 18 to 28 years
  • Divisional Fire Officer - 18 to 28 years
  • Divisional Fire Officer - 21 to 28 years
  • All others - 18 to 44 years

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on three tired selection procedures.i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview. 

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern

TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam will be of 150 questions for 1 mark each. The duration for the prelims exam is 2.5 hours.

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern

Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. The TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam will be descriptive which will consist of 6 papers. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. Those who will qualify in the mains will be called for an interview round which will be of 100 Marks.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notice

How to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam through the online mode. i.e. ., www.tspsc.gov.in followed by the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website. i.e. tspsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on “New” under One-Time Registration (OTR) available on the homepage. 
  3. Fill up the application form carefully and upload a photo and signature. 
  4. Preview Application Form and submit.
  5. Download TSPSC Group 1 Exam Application Form and take a printout for future reference. 

FAQ

What is the exam date for TSPSC Group 1?

the dates will be intimated.

What is the qualification required for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022?

Graduation. one must go through the above article for details.

What are the online application submission dates for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022?

The dates of online application will be intimated in due course of time.

How many vacancies will be recruited through TSPSC Recruitment 2022?

503.
