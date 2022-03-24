TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: 503 Vacancies to be recruited, Check Official Notice PDF, Eligibility & Latest Updates Here

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has passed an order for filling up 503 Vacancies under Group-I Services by Direct Recruitment. Telangana State Public Service Commission shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously. All willing candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates.
The government has issued an abstract containing the vacancy numbers. According to that, a total of 503 vacancies will be recruited in various categories in Government Departments and Institutions under the control of the Government. The notice reads 'The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the concerned Secretariat departments and Heads of Departments'.
Every year, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) conducts a recruitment exam for Group 1 to recruit vacancies in different services which includes the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Treasury Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner Gr.II, Commercial Tax Officer, Deputy Collector, Assistant Excise Superintendent and Mandal Parishad Development Officer. Candidates can check educational qualifications, selection criteria, vacancy numbers and other latest updates below.
Important Dates:
Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated
Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Head of the Department
|Name of the Post
|Number of Posts
|Backward Classes Welfare Department
|Backward Class Welfare HOD
|District BC Development Officer
|5
|Finance
|State Audit HOD
|Assistant Audit Officer
|40
|Treasuries and Accounts, HOD
|Assistant Treasury Officer
|38
|Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department
|Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, HOD
|Administrative Officer
|20
|
Home
|Director General & General & Inspector General of Police, HOD
|Deputy Superintendent of
Police
|91
|Director-General of Prison and Correctional Services, HOD
|Deputy Superintendent of
Jails
|2
|Labour and Employment
|Labour, HOD
|Assistant Commissioners
of Labour
|8
|Employment and Training, HOD
|District Employment
Officer
|2
|Minorities Welfare Department
|Minorities Welfare, HOD
|District Minorities Welfare
Officer
|6
|Municipal Administration and Urban Development
|Municipal Administration, HOD
|Municipal Commissioner
Gr.II
|35
|
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development
|
Panchayat Raj, HOD
|Mandal Parishad
Development Officer
|121
|
Panchayat Raj, HOD
|District Panchayat Officer
|5
|
Revenue Department
|
State Taxes, HOD
|Commercial Tax Officer
|48
|
Land Administration, HOD
|Deputy Collector
|42
|
Excise, HOD
|Assistant Excise Superintendent
|26
|
Registration and Stamps, HOD
|District Registrar (Registration)
|5
|
Scheduled Castes Development Department
|
Scheduled Castes Development Department
|District Social Welfare
Officer
|3
|
Transport, Roads, and Building Department
|
Tribunal Commissioner, Telagana, HOD
|Regional Transport Officer
|4
|
Tribal Welfare Department
|
Tribal Welfare, HOD
|District Tribal Welfare Officer
|2
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed graduation from a recognized university. Candidates will be able to check discipline wise qualification details after the release of official notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Deputy Superintendent of police, Deputy Superintendent of Jails - 21 to 30 years
- Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent - 18 to 28 years
- Divisional Fire Officer - 18 to 28 years
- Divisional Fire Officer - 21 to 28 years
- All others - 18 to 44 years
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection will be based on three tired selection procedures.i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview.
TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern
TSPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam will be of 150 questions for 1 mark each. The duration for the prelims exam is 2.5 hours.
TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern
Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. The TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam will be descriptive which will consist of 6 papers. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. Those who will qualify in the mains will be called for an interview round which will be of 100 Marks.
TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notice
How to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam?
Interested candidates will be able to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Exam through the online mode. i.e. ., www.tspsc.gov.in followed by the easy steps given below.
- Visit the official website. i.e. tspsc.gov.in.
- Click on “New” under One-Time Registration (OTR) available on the homepage.
- Fill up the application form carefully and upload a photo and signature.
- Preview Application Form and submit.
- Download TSPSC Group 1 Exam Application Form and take a printout for future reference.