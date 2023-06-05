TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023 Out @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

The Telangana PSC has released the prelims hall ticket for the post of Group-I Services on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the prelims hall ticket for the post of Group-I Services on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Group-I Services prelims exam on June 11, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Group-I Services posts can download their admit card from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

However the TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023







Candidates who have to appear in the above exam are advised to download hall tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush. Candidates are directed to follow the guidelines and instructions as provided on the hall ticket and on the website.

TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023: Overview

Name or Posts Group-I Services Number of Posts 503 Date of Exam June 11, 2023 Mode of Exam Objective Type Official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

To download the Group I services prelims hall ticket, you will have to provide your login credentials including TSPSC Id and date of birth as password to the link on the home page. You can retrieve these login credentials from the information provided by your during the submission of application for the above posts.

You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023

Step 1 Go to official website of TSPSC-www.tspsc.gov.in

Step 2Click on the link titled - “ TSPSC Group I Admit Card 2023” hall ticket link on the home page.

Step 3 A new window to download the hall ticket will be opened.

Step 4 You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5 Download hall ticket and take a printout of it.



The whole exercise is to fill the 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.