TSPSC Hall Ticket 2023 on tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Soon

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released by TSPSC on the official website tspsc.gov.in. You can download the admit card for various 833 posts including Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer from the official website. Check link to download hall ticket,

TSPSC Admit Card 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card releasing date for various posts including Assistant Engineer and others on its official website. The Commission will upload the admit card for these posts including Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer on October 14, 2023 on its official website.

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for these posts in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode from October 18, 2023 onwards across the state.

Direct Link To Download TSPSC Admit Card 2023

Candidates who have applied successfully to these 833 posts including Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer can download their admit card directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: TSPSC Admit Card 2023





It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for these posts on October 18/19/20, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download the details hall ticket download schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download the TSPSC Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link TSPSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the home page.

Step 4: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TSPSC AE & Other Posts 2023 Exam Timings

Written exam for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil Engineering) post will be held on October 18/19, 2023. The written exam for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical Engineering &

Electrical and Electronics Engineering) will be held on October 20, 2023.

Exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil) paper will be held in CBRT mode in multi-shifts duly adopting normalization of scores. Commission will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) papers in single shift in CBRT mode

Download TNPSC Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card download link for the above posts on October 14/15, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

The entire exercise is to recruit a total of 833 posts including Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer across the state.

