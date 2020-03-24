TSPSC Language Test 2020 for Officer Posts Postponed @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

TSPSC Language Test 2020 Postponed: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Language Tests for Officers posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Language Tests for Officers of the All India Services and State Services can check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the short notification which says, "TSPSC has reviewed the situation keeping in view the incidence of CORONA VIRUS and decided that in view of safety and to avoid travel by candidates, the Half Yearly Examinations and Language Tests for Officers of the All India Services and State Services scheduled to be held from 27/03/2020 to 30/03/2020 are postponed."

TSPSC has said that revised Schedule for the above exams will be announced later.

It is noted that the Language Tests for Officers of the All India Services and State Services scheduled to be held from 27/03/2020 to 30/03/2020 which is postponed right now.

Candidates can check the official notification on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). You can check the same with the link given below.

