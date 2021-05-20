TSPSC School Assistant DV Schedule 2021 for Hindi Subject Postponed due to COVID-19 @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC School Assistant DV Schedule 2021 Postponed: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Document Verification schedule for the posts of School Assistant – Hindi. Commission was set to conduct the interview on 22/05/2021. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the Certificate verification round for the posts of School Assistant – Hindi can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to postpone the Document Verification schedule for the posts of School Assistant – Hindi due to Imposition of COVID-19 lockdown extended till 30-05-2021. Commission will announce the fresh date for document verification later.

According to the notification released by TSPSC," In continuation to PH Result Notification dated13/05/2021, 08 PH candidates were picked up for 2nd spell Certificate Verification to the post of School Assistant – Hindi on the basis of OMR/CBRT Examinations held from 24/02/2018 to 04/03/2018 FN & AN notified vide Notification No. 52/2017. 2nd spell PH Certificate verification for the post of School Assistant – Hindi scheduled on.22/05/2021 is hereby postponed due to Imposition of COVID-19 lockdown extended till 30-05-2021 as per Disaster Management act,-2005. The Schedule for the verification of certificates will be announced later."

