TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Posts Released @tspsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Assistant posts can download the call letter through the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to conduct the OMR Based Test for the Veterinary Assistant Posts against Notification Number 06/2020, Dt. 21/07/2020. All such candidates applied for the Veterinary Assistant Posts can download their Hall Ticket from the official website of TSPSC.

In a bid to download the TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth on the official website of TSPSC.

All candidates are advised to download TSPSC Admit Card 2020 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.i.e.tspsc.gov.in. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Posts





How to Download: TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Veterinary Assistant Posts

Go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission .i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the link HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF VETERINARY ASSISTANT IN PVNRTVU NOTIFICATION NO.06/2020, Dt. 21/07/2020 given on the homepage.

You will have to enter TSPSC ID, DOB and click on Go Button.

After that, TSPSC Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card and save for future reference.



It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had invited online applications for the Veterinary Assistant Posts against Notification Number 06/2020, Dt. 21/07/2020 on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive lance in the state.