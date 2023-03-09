TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins Today, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

TSSPDCL Recruitment Notification: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released the application form for the TSSPDCL Recruitment Notification. Candidates can apply online from the official website of TSSPDCL i.e., tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023: According to the latest update, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has begun accepting online applications for its 2023 recruitment.

The TSSPDCL has announced recruitment for 1553 posts of Junior Lineman. The application process has already begun from March 8, 2023 and the last date to apply for TSSPDCL Junior Lineman Recruitment 2023 is March 28, 2023.

The TSSPDCL Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023 and the admit card for the same is expected to be released a week before the examination. The interested candidates can apply online from the official website of TSSPDCL after making sure they meet the required minimum educational requirements and other eligibility criteria such as age limit.

The application process is entirely online, and candidates must fill out the application form and upload the required documents before the deadline. This recruitment drive provides an excellent opportunity for candidates looking to work in the government sector, and candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria carefully before submitting their applications.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Overview

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) Posts Name Junior Lineman Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 8, 2023 Last Date to Apply 28th March, 2023 Exam Date April 30, 2023 Selection process Examination, Physical Test and Document Verification

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates aged between 18 to 44 years are eligible to apply for the TSSPDCL Junior Lineman recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to Unreserved categories have to pay Rs 320 as the registration fee, the candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 200/- as the application fee.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Education Qualification

The Educational Qualification for TSSPDCL 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates applying for the examination must possess a matriculation from a state recognized board. However, candidates can get the detailed information regarding TSSPDCL 2023 Educational Qualification from the official notification given below.

TSSPDCL Exam Date

The TSSPDCL Preliminary Examination is supposed to be conducted on April 30, 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website for detailed information regarding TSSPDCL Exam Date.

TSSPDCL Recruitment Notification Apply Online

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on how to apply online. Here is the direct link to download the TSSPDCL Recruitment Notification Notification.

Download: TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for the TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply for their preferred post by following the steps outlined below

Go to the official TSSPDCL website. Navigate to the "Careers" section and select the appropriate link for the desired recruitment post. Click on the TSSPDCL (Name of the Post) Recruitment 2022 link and register. Carefully read the instructions provided before filling out the application form. Complete the application form and pay the application fee. Submit the application and keep a printout of the form for future reference.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 is over.