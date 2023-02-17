JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1553 Jr Lineman Posts @tssouthernpower.com: Check Eligibility

TSSPDCL  has invited online applications for the 1553 Jr Lineman Posts  on its official website. Check  TSSPDCL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification
TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification : The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana has released job notification for 1553 Jr Lineman Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 28 March 2023. 
The online application process for these posts will be commence from 08 March 2023. Written exam will be held on 30 April 2023.

Notification Details TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 :
NOTIFICATION No-02/2023

Important Date TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:


Starting date of submission of online application: 08.03.2023
Last date for submission of Online Application: 28.03.2023
Application Edit facility: From 01.04.2023  To 04.04.2023
Downloading of Hall tickets from: 24.04.2023
Date of examination: 30.04.2023

Vacancy Details TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Junior Lineman: 1553
Eligibility Criteria TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade. 
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/application process/selection process and other updates for the post. 

Age Limit TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification :
18 Yrs. –35 Yrs. (As on 01.01.2023.)

Pay Scale TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
24340 – 480 – 25780 –695 – 29255 – 910 –33805 – 1120 – 39405

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023: Details 

Post Name    JUNIOR LINEMAN
Advt No 02/2023
Commencement of Application Process  08.03.2023
Last date for submission of Online Application 28.03.2023
Downloading of Hall tickets  24.04.2023
Date of examination 30.04.2023
Age Limit 18 Yrs. –35 Yrs
Pay Scale 24340 – 480 – 25780 –695 – 29255 – 910 –33805 – 1120 – 39405

Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of following steps-
Total Marks = 100 
1. Written Test Marks : 80 marks
2. Weightage Marks maximum upto 20 Marks for Others (Check notification for details in this regard. )

3. The eligible candidates will be called for Pole Climbing test in the ratio of 1:2 duly following Rule of Reservation. 

Minimum qualifying marks in the Written Test as per rules

Category  Qualifying Marks
OC & EWS 40%
BC  35%
SC/ST  30%



How To Apply TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website  www.tssouthernpower.com on or before 28.03.2023. The process of online application will commence from 08 March 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification form 08 to 28 March 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023?

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana has notified for 1553 Jr Lineman Posts.

Take Free Online HSSC ASSISTANT LINEMAN (ALM) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next