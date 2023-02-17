TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1553 Jr Lineman Posts @tssouthernpower.com: Check Eligibility

TSSPDCL has invited online applications for the 1553 Jr Lineman Posts on its official website. Check TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification : The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Telangana has released job notification for 1553 Jr Lineman Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 28 March 2023.

The online application process for these posts will be commence from 08 March 2023. Written exam will be held on 30 April 2023.

Notification Details TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 :

NOTIFICATION No-02/2023

Important Date TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:



Starting date of submission of online application: 08.03.2023

Last date for submission of Online Application: 28.03.2023

Application Edit facility: From 01.04.2023 To 04.04.2023

Downloading of Hall tickets from: 24.04.2023

Date of examination: 30.04.2023

Vacancy Details TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Junior Lineman: 1553

Eligibility Criteria TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/application process/selection process and other updates for the post.

Age Limit TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification :

18 Yrs. –35 Yrs. (As on 01.01.2023.)

Pay Scale TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

24340 – 480 – 25780 –695 – 29255 – 910 –33805 – 1120 – 39405

TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023: Details

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of following steps-

Total Marks = 100

1. Written Test Marks : 80 marks

2. Weightage Marks maximum upto 20 Marks for Others (Check notification for details in this regard. )

3. The eligible candidates will be called for Pole Climbing test in the ratio of 1:2 duly following Rule of Reservation.

Minimum qualifying marks in the Written Test as per rules

Category Qualifying Marks OC & EWS 40% BC 35% SC/ST 30%





How To Apply TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.tssouthernpower.com on or before 28.03.2023. The process of online application will commence from 08 March 2023.