UCIL Recruitment 2021 for Winding Engine Driver Posts, Salary upto 34,000/

UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Winding Engine Driver. Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode within 20 (13 January) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 (13 January) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspaper.

UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Winding Engine Driver - 12 Posts

UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Matriculation with valid Ist Class Winding Engine Driver’s Certificate of Competency obtained from Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

UR/EWS - 35 years

OBC(NCL) - 38 years

SC/ST - 40 years

UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.34,709/- per month

Download UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for UCIL Winding Engine Driver Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their applications giving full details of age, qualification, experience, telephone number, e-mail id, present and permanent address such as a village, post office, district and pin code, caste, a recent passport size photograph, attested copies of certificates and testimonials to the office of General Manager(I/P&IRs/CP), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, PO: Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand – 832 102 by speed post/courier within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in a newspaper. No TA/DA is admissible for appearing in the Trade Test.