UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 51 Mining Mate, Download Notice @ucil.gov.in

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of Department of Atomic Energy, has released a notification for the post of Mining Mate on its website - ucil.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment through offline mode within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application -within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspaper

UCIL Vacancy Details

Mining Mate - 51 Posts

UCIL Mining Mate Salary

Rs.34, 785/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Mining Mate Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intermediate with valid unrestricted Mining Mate Certificate of Competency for Metalliferous Mines issued by DGMS.

Candidate must possess 01 year experience as Mining Mate in Underground Metal Mines after acquiring Mining Mate Certificate of Competency. Candidate must be able to read, write and speak Hindi/Local language. Fitter - ITI in Fitter

How to Apply UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their applications giving full details of their age, qualification, experience, telephone number, e-mail id, present and permanent address such as village, post office, district and pin code, caste certificate, a recent passport size photograph, sell attested copies of certificates and testimonials to the office of General Manager(I/P&IRs/CP), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, PO : Jaduguda Mines, Dist: East Singhbhum, Jharkhand - 832 102 by speed post/courier within 20(Twenty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspaper.

UCIL Mining Mate Recruitment Notification PDF

Comment (0)