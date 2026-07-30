Udham Singh Martyrdom Day 2026: 30+ Slogans and Motivational Quotes for School Students and Teachers

Udham Singh Martyrdom Day 2026: On July 31, India honors the memory of a very brave freedom fighter named Shaheed Udham Singh. He spent 21 years of his life working to get justice for the innocent people who were tragically killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He even chose the name "Ram Mohammad Singh Azad" to show that people from all religions should stand together in their love for the country, proving that unity is truly important. Today, schools remember him to teach students and teachers how to be brave, stay united, and stay focused on working toward a good purpose in their own lives.

Patriotic Slogans for Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

Use these bold and inspiring slogans for school assemblies, rallies, poster-making competitions, and social media posts: