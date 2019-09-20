UGC NET Dec 2019: Best Books for Teaching & Research Aptitude (Paper-1)

In this article, we are going to share the list of best books available for the preparation of Teaching & Research Aptitude Section of UGC NET Exam (Paper-1) which is going to be held from 2 nd to 6 th December 2019. Get the list of Best Books for Teaching & Research Aptitude Section of UGC NET Exam.

NTA conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor Post only. UGC NET December 2019 Exam will consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2 and both the paper will be conducted in online mode from 2nd to 6th December 2019 in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). The application process for UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be held from 9th September 2019 to 9th October 2019. Below is the latest Exam Pattern of UGC NET December 2019:

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Teaching & Research Aptitude is considered to be one of the most important subjects of Paper-1. Approximately 15 to 20 questions come every year from this section in Paper-1 of UGC NET Exam. The Teaching Aptitude means an interest in the teaching work orientation, implementing teaching principles and methods. Under the gamut of teaching aptitude, teaching skill occupies a major place. Research refers to a systematic study of one’s chosen subject for arriving at both new and valid conclusions. In this category questions will be asked related to research and method of doing it. Let’s have a look at the Best Books for Teaching & Research Aptitude of UGC NET Exam:

UGC NET Paper-1: Best Books for Teaching & Research Aptitude Section

For good preparation, the candidates need to take support of the best books for each section. There are many books available in the market claiming to be the best, but it is advisable not to fall prey to the claims and decide to buy a book on the basis of its merits. It is important to keep a check on the contents of the books before buying and tally it with the relevant syllabus of the competitive exam. The candidates should also analyze the originality of the books while buying as well, by double checking the holograms and publishing agencies well. There are books which are made to make life easier for the candidates and these books contain Mock Tests, Previous Year Questions and many more to help candidates prepare a blueprint of their examination preparation strategy.