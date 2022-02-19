UGC NET Result 2021-22 (OUT): Get Direct links to Download Score card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycle

UGC NET 2021-22 Results have been declared today, on February 19, 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2020 and UGC NET June 2021 can download results through NTA official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check easy steps to check & direct link here.

UGC NET 2021-22 Result: University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test has released the UGC NET 2021 Result on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in NTA NET for December 2020 and June 2021 can download their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website.i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle of exams together due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 12 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam. The exams were held in three phases. Phase 1 was conducted between 20 November and 5 December, Phase 2 was conducted between 24 and 27 December 2021, and Phase 3 was conducted on 4 and 5 January 2022. The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centers across the country in 239 cities. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to Download UGC NET 2021-22 Result?

Visit the official website of NTA.i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Download UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 scores.' It will redirect you to a new page. Candidates are required to Enter their login credentials like Application Number, Password, and/or Date of Birth. Then, the UGC NET 2021-22 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download UGC NET 2021-22 Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to download UGC NET 2021-22 Result

What Details Provided on UGC NET Result 2021-22

Candidate's Name

Application number and Roll number of Candidate

Parent’s name

Category of Candidate

Course/Programme name for which the candidate have been appeared

Total number of candidates registered for that subject

Total number of candidates who appeared in the subject

Maximum Marks

Exam date and Paper name

Percentage of score secured

Marks obtained in each paper/subject

Percentile obtained in each subject/paper

UGC NET Result: Re-evaluation/ Rechecking

There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking for UGC NET results. No correspondence for this regard shall be entertained.

About UGC NET

UGC NET exam is conducted for the determine the eligibility of the candidates for the posts of ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’. Candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.